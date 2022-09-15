CUMBERLAND – If all goes as promised, the future redevelopment of the Ann & Hope Mill off Broad Street will tie the mill in with its neighborhood and create new economic life here, according to representatives for the developer behind the project.

Nicholas Goodier, attorney representing Premier Development, told the Town Council on Sept. 7 that this proposal is mostly centered on residential space, but the commercial and restaurant portions of it will offer attractions to the area. He said they were excited to be presenting a more detailed plan for a property that many in town have such a connection to from shopping there decades ago.

