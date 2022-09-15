CUMBERLAND – If all goes as promised, the future redevelopment of the Ann & Hope Mill off Broad Street will tie the mill in with its neighborhood and create new economic life here, according to representatives for the developer behind the project.
Nicholas Goodier, attorney representing Premier Development, told the Town Council on Sept. 7 that this proposal is mostly centered on residential space, but the commercial and restaurant portions of it will offer attractions to the area. He said they were excited to be presenting a more detailed plan for a property that many in town have such a connection to from shopping there decades ago.
After Goodier urged council members to visit another project by Premier Development on Branch Avenue in Providence, Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said she’d already taken them up on that suggestion and agreed with Goodier on what a transformation that project has already made to its Providence neighborhood, with new vibrancy in the surrounding business district.
Responding to Beaulieu’s question on the impact of three years’ worth of planned construction, Goodier shared with councilors how Premier has extensive experience completing projects without creating a great disturbance to the area they’re in, welcoming tenants to newly completed areas even as others are still under construction.
The council, prior to granting several approvals for the project related to zoning and comprehensive plan changes, asked questions and sought assurances on a number of issues related to the project, including that an outdoor staircase connecting the property and surrounding Broad Street businesses will be restored and maintained as a key access point.
Councilor Bob Shaw asked Councilor Jim Metivier why he had voted no at the ordinance subcommittee level to creation of the Ann & Hope Mixed Use District, outvoted by Councilors Beaulieu and Scott Schmitt 2-1.
Metivier said his concern at the subcommittee about there not being enough parking designated per residential unit was alleviated, but he opposed the idea of a self-storage use by right being included as a possibility for the project, saying he doesn’t see that use being good for economic development.
Shaw said he doesn’t believe storage is a top priority of the developer in creating a self-sustaining and symbiotic project, to which Goodier agreed but said it was important to maintain an array of potential uses for the property in trying to secure financing in a more difficult climate.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said he “couldn’t be more against self-storage” as a use at Ann & Hope, and he’s had that discussion with the developers. This is a big project and an iconic landmark that people still speak fondly of, he said, and the idea of having residential development with amenities paired with commercial space for storage for the rest of the community who can’t afford to live there and where many people are downsizing to more affordable homes “strikes at the core of me.”
Mutter said he sees where storage is a profitable use, and understands why it needs to be included for financing, but said he doesn’t see it as economic development and doesn’t find it appropriate for the area. This is an area with a history of workforce housing, Mutter said, and he prefers another commercial use where people “who can’t afford to live there can play there, can do something there,” and provides a stimulating effect to the area.
Mutter said he’s appreciative of other aspects of the project, including 20 percent affordable housing, but the reality, he said, is that it still won’t be affordable to everyone. Though he has some trepidation about the storage use, he’s appreciative of the proposed investment being made in town and believes it’s part of an overall strategy to energize the valley. He said the town is fortunate that Ann & Hope owner Sam Chase is still participating in deliberations over the mill’s future.
Goodier said the developer has heard the mayor loud and clear, reminding officials of the financing motivation and saying that storage isn’t the aspiration. He also noted that the storage, if it were to be developed, would be in subterranean space with few potential uses, including a possible gym or medical lab. Shaw sought clarification that such a gym would be for the public and not just an amenity for residents of the mill, and Goodier confirmed that yes, it would be two separate gyms.
Of 241 planned residential units, said Goodier, 20 percent will be affordable as defined, deed-restricted for 99 years and available to those making 80 percent or less of the area median income.
The Cumberland Planning Board granted master plan approval to the project in June, and the developer will proceed next to the Conservation Commission and Historic District Commission before going back to the Planning Board for further review.
Goodier emphasized that the town’s comprehensive plan has called for a residential use here for 20 years, though the 20 percent affordable aspect is ratcheted down from the 100 percent affordable recommendation in the plan. The boiler house is planned to house a restaurant and brewery, and 10,000 square feet of commercial space would be integrated on the ground floor, above the subterranean space.
Goodier said there’s been much interest from potential tenants with ties to the town due to the exposure the project has gotten to this point.
Len Bradley, of DiPrete Engineering, said the mixed-use redevelopment will be a much less intense use than would be allowed, saying there will be no negative impact from the project.
The mill will be brought back to its original form, with various appendages that were added on over the years removed.
There will be only 11 two-bedroom units, said representatives, alleviating concerns among some about the impact on the school system if larger families were to move in.
There are 622 striped parking spots on the property currently, and there could be more, said Bradley, and that would be reduced to 460 spots as landscaping and green spaces such as a public dog park are added, with the potential for more if needed in the future.
He said there has been some discussion with the town about making changes to the current two-space-per-unit requirement in Cumberland, saying many other communities are basing parking requirements on one per bedroom or 1.5 spaces per unit. Dual uses, with people leaving to go to work and spots opening up for commercial users, reduce the need for parking, he said.
Beaulieu asked about the density of parking related to more people working from home since the pandemic, but Bradley said parking plans were based on pre-pandemic numbers.
Bradley said the mill’s location next to the Blackstone River is ideal for storm runoff, with the river more than capable of handling the volume. Changing impervious surfaces to pervious surfaces will help further, he said.
Resident parking would be on the track side of the building, while commercial parking would be on the Broad Street side of the mill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.