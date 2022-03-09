NORTH PROVIDENCE – Representatives for Douglas Construction sought a continuation last week for consideration of their proposal to redevelop the old public safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., after town officials and residents shot down any hope of a self-storage facility and two other businesses.
They told council members that they are now reconsidering their development options, asking for a continuation on a needed road abandonment to April and zone change indefinitely. The council, which is unauthorized to give indefinite continuations, instead agreed to place both items on the April docket.
The applicant was seeking to convert what is currently a mix of commercial general and residential land into all commercial to accommodate the three-story storage facility and a bank and restaurant.
They said they look forward to discussing the matter further in April.
