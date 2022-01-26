PAWTUCKET – Owners of the International Club and Billar on Barton Street, facing continued scrutiny over incidents there, will be closed on their busiest weekend days over the next few weeks as they’re being told to get their house in order.
Members of the City Council, acting as the Board of License Commissioners on Jan. 19, shredded representatives from the club, not necessarily for any individual alleged infraction on most recent dates requiring a police response, but for continually running a “bad business” without regard for patrons, police, or the public at-large. The most recent incidents up for discussion during the hearing occurred on Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3.
Attorney Nicholas Hemond, speaking on behalf of license holder Alex Samayoa, explained that an outside promoter had sold too many tickets, leaving 200 patrons waiting in line outside, and the club is no longer doing business with that promoter. This is not a long-term ongoing issue, he said. On that same date of Dec. 3, someone was seen urinating inside the club, but that issue was also resolved and was due to a clog in the main plumbing line rendering the restrooms inoperable, he said. The security company responsible for throwing the responsible party to the ground in the street outside was fired, he said, and the club was shut down when police ordered it to be.
There was no sanctionable violation for a disorderly house or conduct here, Hemond emphasized.
Police said there were also three separate incidents overnight on Nov. 26-27, including a scuffle between officers and an intoxicated man who had been thrown out of the club, followed by the man, Maldonado Pineda, grabbing and kicking an officer. Also that night, police had another confrontation with people standing in the road outside the club, with one taking off his belt and swinging it at him, as well as the detention of a man who attacked a female security guard after she told him to leave, striking her in the face.
Not on the docket for last week, but on the agenda as communications, were two other incidents. Early on the morning of Jan. 1, police responded to the club for a report of underage people being allowed in. In that instance, police said the youths told them that no one ever checks IDs at the club.
Also that night, police found Samayoa at the Tikal Restaurant and Lounge he owns at 139 Broad St., where liquor was still being served and music playing loudly at 2:45 a.m. Samayoa, according to the police account, said he was unaware of the 1 a.m. stop time for alcohol. A sergeant reminded Samayoa of the conversation they’d had earlier in the evening at the International Club where he reminded him of the rules, but Samayoa claimed he hadn’t been at the other club and had come directly from home. He also claimed that no one was being served alcohol. When the sergeant provided additional details on the earlier conversation, Samayoa said he would turn off the music and that patrons would start to leave.
Hemond said the first incident on Nov. 26-27 involved security following protocols to remove a man for his behavior not long after he arrived. Under case law, there has to be some sort of nexus to the operation inside for there to be a violation, he said, and the club staff was making every effort to move him along.
In the second case, the man with the belt arrived intoxicated and was never allowed in, Hemond said.
The third incident is a bit tougher, he conceded, involving the attack of the security guard. He said this one was the only one close to a violation, and they were agreeable to serving a license suspension for Fridays and Saturdays on the two next weekends.
But council members were clearly fed up with explanations, with Councilor Mark Wildenhain saying the owner doesn’t seem to be getting the message as he continues to run it in an unsatisfactory way, continually overbooking and taking up the city’s resources as loud crowds get rowdy outside.
Councilor Mike Araujo asked when the owner knew the restrooms weren’t working on Dec. 3 and how long conditions were maintained where multiple people were urinating inside the building. Hemond said it was a situation of something “that began to manifest between 10:30 and 10:45 p.m. with something clogging the women’s restroom and eventually affecting the main. The owner called a plumber and tried to address the problem, he said, but didn’t realize the severity at first.
But Araujo said it was a problem that there was an hour and a half from the start of the issue to when police showed up at midnight and ordered it closed, leaving some 400 people without working restrooms.
Hemond explained that the owner didn’t want to send more than 400 people all out into the street at one time, recalling other incidents where such an exodus did not end well. He conceded that the staff should perhaps have approached the nearby detail officer and said that they needed to clear the establishment.
Councilor Terry Mercer said the sides can discuss individual incidents all day, but the fact is that the owner is “running a mess over there.” He said there has not been one similar incident to what’s happening at the International Club in his own District 3.
“Whatever the business model and the presumed business acumen your client has, it’s not working,” he told Hemond. “He’s got to understand that this is not acceptable.”
Mercer noted that Hemond mentioned something about “every time” his client comes in, but that just illustrates that issues shouldn’t be happening multiple times.
“The place is a zoo, and your client needs to respect the city, respect the responsibility of holding a liquor license in the city,” he said, adding that the piling up of offenses is entirely unacceptable.
Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak said the owner needs to consider a new business model with policies and procedures to get people in and out safely.
Councilor Alexis Schuette shared her own experience of managing crowded theaters in Boston, including getting crowds in and out safely. What’s happening at the International Club is totally unacceptable, she said, and the owner clearly doesn’t care.
“I have no idea how you can’t get your act together,” Schuette said, adding that it’s insulting on a number of levels, giving Pawtucket a negative reputation.
On the matter of overselling tickets, Schuette said it’s not complicated and she could do the job correctly “with my hands tied behind my back.” She said she’s “incredibly frustrated to keep listening to technical words from Hemond such as “sanctionability” or “causal nexus.” The owner is lining his pockets at the expense of the city, she said, and he’s “not a good business owner.”
Councilor Melissa DaRosa said this is all about money, not people. There is no way police should be showing up and finding 200 people waiting outside, she said. The owner is making way too much money in one night not to have it together, she added, and at this point there’s no assumption that he’s acting in good faith. She said when there was “indecent exposure” with people urinating in the club, it should have been shut down immediately for safety.
Council President David Moran also said the owner needs to get his house in order and stop wasting the city’s resources. He said the way it’s being run, with police called away from other important work, is an embarrassment to the city. Moran added that he’s never seen this kind of repetition when it comes to infractions by an establishment.
On a recommendation from Martins Stachowiak, the council suspended the company’s liquor license for eight days, on Fridays and Saturdays for four straight weekends, and issued a $1,000 fine. A police detail must also remain in effect until there’s an operations plan in place where council members feel comfortable removing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.