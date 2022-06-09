WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket City Council agreed at their Monday council meeting, with hesitation, to allow Rebuild Woonsocket to host a Woonsocket Pride Celebration on city property this weekend.
“Just on this one, this is a request from Rebuild Woonsocket and Mr. Alex Kithes, I don’t know if he or any of his group is here, but I’m just curious is this an event to give speeches bashing elected officials of Woonsocket as transphobic, homophobic, et cetera, as has been the case in the past when we’ve had these type of events? Does anyone know?” Councilor James Cournoyer asked.
There were no representatives from Rebuild Woonsocket present at the meeting.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt chimed in.
“I do want to make one comment. We did receive complaints through my office the last time that this park was utilized and families were very upset because microphones were being used and there was vulgarity and chanting of vulgarity and things of that nature with the children in the park. I find that I need to bring that to your attention.”
Rebuild Woonsocket’s executive director is former City Council member Alex Kithes, who, while not always directly named in council meetings, shares a contentious relationship with some members of the current council and the administration.
It was proposed that they amend the request to prohibit use of vulgarity and profanity at the event, but Council President Daniel Gendron said that he was uncomfortable with that idea.
“Where does that end?” Gendron posited. “I think we have to just hope that they’re going to act like adults. I don’t know what more you can say.”
Others considered requiring a police detail at the event, which the organization would have to pay for themselves.
“My view is, we’ve had these events the past couple years, and as I’ve said the first one was billed as a quote, ‘celebration,’ and it was approved by the council seven to nothing, and it turned into an attack on the City Council, the mayor, etc., and then we saw the same activity from the steps of City Hall down in Providence at the state’s capital and that happens over again, so my view is, I’m happy to support this, I have no problems with these types of things, but if the individual requesting it behaves the way he has the past several times, if I’m on here again it’ll be the last time,” Cournoyer said.
Director of Public Works Steven D’Agostino added his opinion.
“The parks fall under my purview, and I’m uncomfortable with this event. So if it moves forward, it will not be with my blessing,” D’Agostino said.
“I will say this though, I think the intended celebration is not the problem, and it’s a good cause. Unfortunately, it’s the organizers that have the reputation of being bad apples. So I hate to take away the celebration from the other good people who want to enjoy this because of a few bad apples,” Gendron said.
“I’m reluctantly going to support it because I hope that the goodness outweighs the problems, but chief, if you could just ask your officers if they hear of complaints to let us know and address that immediately, but let us know for future events that are requested,” Gendron said, speaking directly to Police Chief Thomas Oates.
Gendron added that he was uncomfortable assigning police details to the event.
Kithes told The Breeze he has a hard time not seeing this elevated skepticism as targeted given the nature of the event. He also said that he can’t recall any vulgarity being used at last year’s celebration, but he did recall “chanting about the mayor needing to go.”
“People like the City Council and Mayor making a big deal about (swearing), that’s not what they’re actually making a big deal about, it’s them using it as a hammer, so to speak,” Kithes said. He said that this weekend’s celebration will feature speeches and performances by artists, candidates, and movement leaders who aren’t politicians.
“I wouldn’t endeavor to tell them that they can’t swear, or that our politicians don’t deserve to be criticized,” Kithes said.
Kithes also pointed out that criticisms of elected officials, particularly Baldelli-Hunt, come with evidence. She voted against marriage equality in 2013 when she was in the General Assembly, and also against funerary rights for couples in long-term relationships.
Last year the city did put a Pride flag up, as per a resolution passed while Kithes was on the council, but they put an outdated version of the flag upside down on the wrong flag pole, he said.
“We have a long-storied basis for us to be suspicious of any sort of surface-level ‘Oh we don’t like this because they’re going to swear,’ excuses. They’ve made it very clear with their voting record and how they’ve handled the flag situation. It’s sad that in 2022 people who are elected in our really great city behave this way and have these beliefs,” Kithes said.
The vote to allow the use of the city property passed 6-1, with Councilor Roger Jalette voting no.
The Pride Celebration, which will be held at World War II Veterans Memorial Park this Saturday, June 11 from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m., has a rain date for the following day. Registrants will be notified on Friday of a changed date if needed, and questions can be directed toward rebuildwoonsocket@gmail.com
(2) comments
I wish the city council would have stopped this ! People in parks should not be subjected to this... I have NEVER understood why LGBTQ can't keep their private sex lives to themselves , like normal people .. NOBODY wants to hear about your sex life!!!
My God it must be slow torture having to sit through and then try to report on Woonsocket city meetings. This stories headline should of just said "Woonsocket City Leaders Yell At Sky". I believe it's time to bring in some social workers with a therapy doll so the mayor and city council can show us all where the mean social justice warrior's words hurt them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.