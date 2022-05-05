WOONSOCKET – The City Council meeting on Monday was relatively quick and quiet, with the absences of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, Director of Public Works Steven D’Agostino, and Director of Public Safety Eugene Jalette shifting the tenor of the meeting. Councilor Roger Jalette was also absent.
Despite their absences, the council dove into items that had been put on the agenda by those who weren’t in attendance, including a request from D’Agostino for the council to approve a contract between the city and Pare Corporation to demolish the old water treatment plant on Manville Road.
Councilor James Cournoyer came out against this contract, stating that he doesn’t “support switching horses at this stage.” The “switch” in question would be from CDM Smith, who have been the city’s water experts since the early 1990s, to Pare, who have worked on recent park projects in the city. The hesitant sentiment was echoed by Council President Daniel Gendron, as well as Vice President John Ward.
“Through the development process for the new plant, they made a lot of comments and a lot of the plans were based on their expertise for the demolition of the old plant,” Gendron said of CDM Smith. “I’m ready to vote no, but if there’s a desire to table I’ll go with the council.”
Councilor David Soucy suggested that the council table the contract to review at a later day. Councilor Valerie Gonzalez agreed, adding that she’d like to hear from the director on the matter. They voted 6-0 to table, requesting more information before a decision is made.
Another agenda item that stirred up questions was regarding a request by the mayor to commit 20-percent of the city’s ARPA funding for an Economic Development Administration grant. Because the mayor was not present, she was not able to specify where that grant money would be directed, but Director of Planning Michael Debroisse, whose office put forth the grant, did say that before the city knows if they’re eligible for the grant or not, they need to commit the 20-percent (approximately $790,000) in order to be granted the funds. The council voted unanimously to table the grant until more information is provided.
Senator Roger Picard put forth legislation in the General Assembly that would raise the tax stabilization rate time limit from 10 years to 20 years, putting Woonsocket more in line with other municipalities in the state. A resolution in support of his legislation was also before the council on Monday.
“A 20-year commitment is frankly unfair for everyone paying taxes during that time,” Cournoyer said. “If Amazon comes rolling into town and wants to build a headquarters and wants a 20-year agreement, I’m happy to sit down and talk, and I’m sure we can get the General Assembly to act in short order. But having this out there for 20 years is like having a loaded gun out there: I’d be afraid a child might get their hands on it. So I will not support this.”
Councilor Denise Sierra and Gendron both agreed with Cournoyer, but Ward offered an alternative concern.
Businesses coming into the state might have overlooked Woonsocket, Ward considered, his reasoning being that if a large corporation is looking for more than a 10 year tax stabilization rate, they might not even approach the city to ask for flexibility, and may just find somewhere else to go instead. “They may not even put us on the table as a choice,” he suggested.
Soucy and Gonzalez agreed with Ward, seeing the longer timeline as an optional tool rather than a mandate when considering tax stabilization agreements for new development.
The council voted 3-3, defeating the city resolution supporting Picard’s legislation. Gonzalez, Soucy, and Ward voted in favor, with Sierra, Gendron, and Cournoyer voting against.
The final agenda item, a Woonsocket Heritage Canal District committee report from Sierra, gave a preview of the next phase of the committee’s work to determine feasibility and suitability for a complete revitalization of the downtown area. Committee representatives will be traveling to Pennsylvania in June to speak with a potential investor, and have already identified two additional funding sources since their presentation to the City Council in April.
Sierra also read through a lengthy list of public documents that the WHCD committee will be requesting in the next few months, including access to municipal data, detailed maps of existing water, sewer, gas lines, and wetlands, recent census studies, the city’s comprehensive plans, the Main Street Overlay District, the River Overlay District, and many more detailed documents.
The next phase of the WHCD committee’s proceedings will be less commercial and more finely tuned surrounding the “French Quarter” aspects of the project, Sierra said, and promised that the next round of architectural renderings will be incredibly detailed. The committee requires those diagrams and plans in order to create the renderings and continue the feasibility study.
The meeting concluded with Cournoyer asking for a special meeting this coming Monday, May 9, where the council will discuss current events at the middle school, ask further questions about demolishing the old water treatment plant, and the difficulties the municipal offices have faced when hiring new employees at City Hall. They’ll meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.