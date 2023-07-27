NORTH SMITHFIELD – A move to approve temporary renovations to the North Smithfield Police Station is on hold for another week as the Town Council waits to see specifications of four bids.

On Tuesday, Tecton Architects recommended the lowest bidder, Dubon Masonry Construction, to do temporary work on the station based on liability concerns from the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust. The total for the work would be around $400,000.

Tags

(2) comments

Birdie
Birdie

You need a new station, period. It is ridiculous to waste money on a temp fix when it could be put to new building. Need to quit chasing in a circle and move it along. New building means safer, healthier environment. Too many issues with current building. Just cut the size and the cost of the new and get on with it.

Report Add Reply
BillE
BillE

John Beauregard is starting on plan B in his mission to build a new "Taj Mahal" police station. Did you every notice that John Beauregard has the same initials as Joe Biden.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.