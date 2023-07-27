NORTH SMITHFIELD – A move to approve temporary renovations to the North Smithfield Police Station is on hold for another week as the Town Council waits to see specifications of four bids.
On Tuesday, Tecton Architects recommended the lowest bidder, Dubon Masonry Construction, to do temporary work on the station based on liability concerns from the Rhode Island Interlocal Trust. The total for the work would be around $400,000.
Some of the base work that was included in the bid includes asbestos abatement, an implementation of a framed wall that will support the station’s structure top to bottom, inspecting the layers of brick that were damaged due to a water leak, and other basic flash repairs of the roof.
“The repairs that we’re doing in there are a temporary fix, this is not a 30-year fix, a 50-year fix, this is going to stop further damage in the near future until other work can be done,” said Jeff McElravy of Tecton.
McElravy asked the council if they had any questions, and Council President Kim Alves responded that they couldn’t vote on anything, as they had asked for the bids prior to the meeting and hadn’t received them.
Councilor John Beauregard asked if it was possible to slow the process down so if the upcoming full police station bond question fails, the town won’t have to go back and undo any of the work already done.
“From my professional opinion, you’re at risk; that is a bearing wall that is de-laminating, I don’t know if or when it’s going to fail, but it could,” said McElravy, responding to what could happen if the town waits any longer to start renovations.
“To kind of be blunt and to be honest with each other, you’ve charged us with doing this work, and we’re here to make a recommendation, and we’ve done our work and reviewed the documents,” said Paul Vadenais, chairperson of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force.
“If you know something more than we do about this process, please let us know, because otherwise we are wasting our time,” he added.
Alves was adamant, with support from Councilor Paulette Hamilton, that reviewing the bids means doing due diligence for the taxpayers who would ultimately be paying for the renovations.
“It’s our duty to make sure we look at what we’re approving,” she said.
After a lengthy heated discussion with a back and forth on what the council wants from the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force, Vadenais promised that the council would have documents for the next meeting on Aug. 7, including copies of the bids in writing as well as a letter of recommendation from the committee.
The council also discussed upcoming public presentations by Tecton to educate the public on the $18 million police station bond. Councilor Doug Osier emphasized that it’s important for the town to hold as many meetings as possible to get the message out there.
“Attendance isn’t always significant,” said McElravy of such public meetings, referring to a recent meeting he attended. “I spoke to one person then I went home,” he said.
Councilors said Tecton could provide the necessary documentation for the town to issue advertisements in local newspapers for upcoming meetings. Beauregard mentioned that it’s important to also be talking about meetings on social channels.
“We just can’t allow one side to dominate social media,” he said.
The council on Tuesday also approved $29,000 to be awarded to Tecton to propose an updated layout of a single-story police station. McElravy stressed that expecting an estimate for the plan in August would “be aggressive,” and said he would share designs as they are coming along. The council still has to approve a choice between four designs.
The public meetings, as of now, will happen on Sept. 20, Oct. 4, and Oct. 24 before a November bond vote.
You need a new station, period. It is ridiculous to waste money on a temp fix when it could be put to new building. Need to quit chasing in a circle and move it along. New building means safer, healthier environment. Too many issues with current building. Just cut the size and the cost of the new and get on with it.
John Beauregard is starting on plan B in his mission to build a new "Taj Mahal" police station. Did you every notice that John Beauregard has the same initials as Joe Biden.
