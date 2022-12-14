NORTH PROVIDENCE – Liz Vazquez and her new attorney last week made their case to eliminate expensive police details at the 787 Restaurant and Lounge at 1270 Mineral Spring Ave., but the Town Council rejected the request.
After attorney Nicholas Hemond offered evidence he said shows that the restaurant isn’t generating the kind of trouble people have claimed it is, Councilor Stefano Famiglietti said the only thing that caused the phones to stop ringing from residents complaining to councilors about activity at the establishment was to require the police detail.
Famiglietti said the bottom line is that Vazquez originally misrepresented what the 787 would be when councilors asked if it would be a nightclub, and her definition of what constitutes a nightclub must be different from his.
Councilors didn’t want the Providence nightclub scene coming into North Providence, said Famiglietti, as this is a bedroom community with homes backing right up to commercial zones, and the way Vazquez runs the business, advertising $5 tequila shots and DJs at after-parties, isn’t going to fly here.
“I think we made it clear that’s not what we’re looking for in this town,” he said, and the council gave the original liquor license with the assumption that it wasn’t going to be like this. Unless the character of the business changes, he said, the police detail should stay in place.
Responding to Hemond producing photos depicting traditional restaurant activity, Famiglietti referenced a video that showed “a different scene altogether.”
Vazquez then responded that the video was from an anniversary party, and such events don’t happen every night. She urged council members to come anytime to see what the restaurant is like, just as the police on detail see when they frequently use the 787’s restrooms, she said.
Hemond said if the council wants to see what a nightclub is, they should come with him to Providence. This wasn’t it, he said, but what it was was a restaurant with an entertainment license hosting a Cinco de Mayo party, not a nightclub with a cover charge and missing the food.
It was April 2021 when the council first began requiring police details on weekends in response to neighborhood complaints about the restaurant that had opened in the former Oki space back in the fall of 2019. Vazquez said at the time that issues were largely related to how busy the restaurant had gotten and emphasized how hard it was to keep people quiet. She said the 787 had quadrupled business in a month after a post about the establishment by a TikTok user was shared some 86,000 times.
Autiello said last week that the sides could go back and forth all night about what constitutes a nightclub, but Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. should weigh in.
Ruggiero said Hemond failed to mention how police worked with Vazquez three weeks ago to eliminate Sunday evening details after running statistics and finding it to be a quieter night, saving her $4,500 per month.
Hemond also failed to mention specifics of the calls for service, he said, including someone carrying what appeared to be a gun who fled, calls for loud music, parking infractions, arguments, urination, vandalism, and loitering on surrounding streets.
“We feel having a police presence there is a deterrent,” he said.
If Vazquez gets a proper security company into place, he said, they can revisit the detail situation, but this is a public safety and public nuisance issue.
Councilor Ken Amoriggi said the nature of the complaints have changed at the 787, from noise and parking issues at the beginning to, once things were under a bit better control, complaints about people being there late, often involving the staff being there until the early-morning hours. He asked Ruggiero if those issues have continued, and Ruggiero said no.
Hemond had told the council that Vazquez has spent some $100,000 on police details, and she was hoping to “find a way to reset that.” He said they reviewed all police reports and calls for service from November 2019 through 2021, and counted 95 calls to that address. Of those, 21 reports indicated that police arrived and found some noise issues and 56 indicated no confirmed issue at all. After several calls, police didn’t find the restaurant to be open, and in four instances where officers arrived with a meter to measure sound, they found that passing traffic was more audible.
There were 13 incidents where the issue was patrons being loud in the parking lot, said Hemond, and when they requested reports on other establishments, they found similar issues. Any exterior issues can be resolved through proper security, he said, and this isn’t a good use of police resources.
It’s unusual to have an indefinite police detail in place, said Hemond, who represents many clients related to liquor licenses, and there’s even an end point in cases of extreme violence. He noted that there haven’t been any violations of the town noise ordinance at the 787.
Vazquez has done what she can to address issues, he said prior to the council’s vote, and is willing to come back for a review.
Councilor Mario Martone said he thought he recalled a substandard security company being responsible for making issues worse, and Vazquez responded yes, that’s correct, and she’s in the process of finding a new company. Hemond said he’s familiar with the former company’s work, and he’s probably cost them more business than they generate over the years.
Vazquez said having valet service has helped a lot, as they close off the back parking lot and require valet service if coming in from that direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.