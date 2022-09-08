WOONSOCKET – After a delay in tax bills being sent out, city residents now have until next Monday to submit a first-quarter payment.

On Aug. 30, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced that the due date for property tax bills for the city of Woonsocket’s fiscal year 2023 would be mailed by Aug. 30, and that the due date for the first quarter’s payment had been extended to Sept. 12, with a 10-day payment grace period. Due dates for the subsequent quarters will be Oct. 15, Jan. 15, and April 15.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.