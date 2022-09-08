WOONSOCKET – After a delay in tax bills being sent out, city residents now have until next Monday to submit a first-quarter payment.
On Aug. 30, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced that the due date for property tax bills for the city of Woonsocket’s fiscal year 2023 would be mailed by Aug. 30, and that the due date for the first quarter’s payment had been extended to Sept. 12, with a 10-day payment grace period. Due dates for the subsequent quarters will be Oct. 15, Jan. 15, and April 15.
The City Council received the budget back on June 6, according to Baldelli-Hunt. The budget for 2023 fiscal year was tabled by the council, and not brought up again until the June 20 meeting. The council made an amendment and increased the tax revenue for both residential and commercial residents by half-million dollars, which was above the mayor’s proposed budget, she said.
“My job is to look out for the taxpayer,” said Baldelli-Hunt. She said her response in vetoing the budget created another two-week delay for the process, as well as production of the bills from the company the city uses, Vision, which had a system delay, and the result of the council overturning the mayor’s veto.
“The reality is the real delay was (caused by them) not taking up the original budget,” said Baldelli-Hunt.
“The City Council unanimously, on a 7-0 vote, passed the fiscal year 2023 Budget way back on June 20. The timing was consistent with the passage of the fiscal year 2022 budget that occurred on June 21, 2021, yet it took the mayor more than two months to get around to issuing the tax bills,” said Councilor Jim Cournoyer in an Aug. 31 news release.
“In what has become a disturbing pattern, the mayor tries to dishonestly mislead the city’s residents by blaming the City Council, when in fact, the cause of the delay is the mayor’s inability to attract and retain staff due to what the city’s former treasurer explicitly stated in a complaint filed with the Rhode Island Department of Labor as being a toxic work environment,” he wrote.
Cournoyer added that the toxic work environment has been created from not having a tax assessor, treasurer, water collections clerk, building clerk, or zoning clerk.
“He likes to rant and rave, there’s no toxic work environment,” said Baldelli-Hunt. “He’s a spin master and a bully trying to take the attention off of himself, it’s his way or the highway.”
The mayor added that the extra half-million dollars, which could have been filled with the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, instead went to councilors to spend.
“The way I look at it is, times are tough, gas prices are high, so are groceries. (That money) doesn’t belong there, it belongs in the hands of the taxpayers,” she said. Baldelli-Hunt also added that the city currently has a part-time building official, as well as a tax assessor, and Cournoyer is just “busy creating controversy.”
“The mayor would better serve the public if she learned to work with people in a more constructive, collaborative, honest and non-toxic manner, as opposed to submitting irresponsible “election year” budgets that create structural deficits by attempting to use ARPA funds for recurring operating expenses, despite her public works director advising her on numerous occasions that he could spend every penny of the ARPA funds on non-recurring infrastructure needs and other “one-time” projects,” said Cournoyer later in his release.
