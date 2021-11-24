CUMBERLAND – By a 4-3 vote last week, the Town Council approved a zone change for the Hanaway Real Estate building at 1427 Diamond Hill Road, allowing a conversion from mixed use commercial and residential to just residential.
Ryan Pearson, the state senator representing Hanaway Real Estate Holdings, made the application for zoning amendments allowing a total of four residential units in the existing building footprint on the property instead of two residential units on the second floor and a commercial space on the first floor.
The applicant conceded that the surrounding area is zoned single-family residential, but said the pre-existing building is far more conducive to a multi-family use.
Sought and approved was a change from a C-1 limited commercial district for the property to an R-3 residential district designation. The council, at the Planning Board’s recommendation, also approved a change to the comprehensive plan reflecting the modified zoning designation.
Voting yes on the zone change were Council President Michael Kinch and Councilors Lisa Beaulieu, Bob Shaw and Jim Metivier. Voting no were Councilors Scott Schmitt, Tim Magill and Peter Bradley.
Attorney Nick Hemond, speaking for the applicant, gave a brief history on the property, saying that when it was built in 1977, it had one commercial unit used as the real estate office of the owner and three residential units. At some point, he said, it switched to two commercial and two residential units, then in 1994, it went back to three residential and one commercial again. Sometime during the 2000s, when the first-floor residential unit was vacant, it went back to full commercial on the first floor, and when the real estate boom slowed, it went back to being residential.
A fully residential building seems more consistent with the surrounding area, said Hemond.
Councilor Scott Schmitt, who noted his frequent aversion to zone changes and the fact that he opposes them about nine out of 10 times, said a C-1 commercial property should really be commercial use on the first floor and residential above it.
Schmitt said economic distress should not be a driver in such requests, warning that many other property owners could come forward if officials set this precedent.
Pearson explained that the real estate business is no longer active after a retirement, and there’s no real demand for office space of this kind. He said the family advertised the space extensively, with no bites.
Pearson is a member of the Hanaway family, including two family members who, like him, served as state senators.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said every property is unique, and economics shouldn’t enter the discussion on the zone change. Instead it should be about whether this area should be more residential, she said, and it is in the middle of a residential area.
If the owners lose all beneficial use of their property, she said, they could simply go to the Zoning Board and get a use variance.
Schmitt noted that the surrounding area is R-1 residential, or single-family, and the applicant was asking for R-3. But it’s still residential, said Morris Salvatore, and it’s a less intensive use than commercial.
Hemond emphasized consistency with the comprehensive plan and the recommendation from planning, saying converting to solely residential is consistent with the future land use for this area. The question is not whether one can do other things with the property, but whether this is a better use, he said.
Schmitt said that if there’s a residential unit on the first floor, it’s operating illegally, and the designation for the property should be R-2 and not R-3.
Hemond said the property has an element of pre-existing nonconformity, but he’s not sure that in 1977 there were requirements to have only commercial on the first floor. Three-quarters residential is consistent with its historical use, he said, and he’s not sure it’s fair to say that the property was being used illegally.
Morris Salvatore said residential use was once allowed on the first floor, but at some point, as part of an effort to revitalize Broad Street, the requirement was made to have only commercial and there were a lot of legal nonconforming residential units. It’s hard to know whether they were illegal or not, she said, but this is an enforcement issue. The focus should be on what the property is zoned as today and not whether something was used illegally or not, she said. This decision shouldn’t be based on punishing or benefiting anyone, she said.
Schmitt said he doesn’t see how this change benefits the town. Morris responded that allowing a vacant unit is never good for a town, and officials should always be looking to have as many properties occupied as possible. She noted that the idea of having small units available to younger people who can afford them is not a bad thing, and there’s currently a national housing crisis going on.
