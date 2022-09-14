NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council members say they’re nearing an end to their patience when it comes to finalizing a plan for the old public safety complex.
At a Sept. 6 council meeting, councilors said they’ve been waiting just about long enough.
“We’ve been kicking this can down the road so much, the only thing left is the pop top,” said Councilor Ron Baccala, one of the councilors most outspoken against a previous plan to add a self-storage as part of a redevelopment plan from Douglas Construction.
He asked how much longer the council will allow continuances and postponing action, saying it’s now been seven or eight months of delays and suggesting that the council put a firm deadline on next month’s council meeting.
Councilor Steven DiLorenzo then said that the council has every right, if there isn’t a workable proposal by the next council meeting, to move on from the developer.
Council members earlier this year didn’t take an official vote on the proposal for two commercial buildings and a self-storage facility at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., but sent the clear message to the developer that they wanted the idea totally reworked.
With the storage use out, the most frequent suggestion for the property has been for a mix of commercial and an indoor recreation complex.
Mayor Charles Lombardi, who had previously reached the tentative agreement with Douglas to buy and redevelop the property, has said it’s ultimately going to be up to the council to decide how things proceed.
