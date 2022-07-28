LINCOLN – Town Councilor TJ Russo expressed concerns during Tuesday’s council meeting about the use of electronic bikes on the Blackstone River Bikeway in Lincoln.
While going door-to-door for signatures for the upcoming election, Russo said he spoke with a resident who had serious concerns about e-bikes on the bike path despite signs that those sort of bikes are prohibited.
“They’re not dirt bikes, but bikes assisted by electricity,” Russo said, “... and apparently they move at a pretty decent rate of speed.”
His constituent said she was “run off the road” by an e-bike on the bike path in Lincoln, and that she was injured when she flew over the handlebars as a result. She told Russo the rescue was called to the bike path last week when someone on an e-bike swerved to avoid a group of pedestrians and ended up “all banged up.”
Russo said he was unaware of the problem until his constituent pointed it out. He noted that Woonsocket has police patrols along the bikeway to help enforce issues like this, and asked whether that’s something Lincoln could explore.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said he spoke to Chief of Police Brian Sullivan about the issue this week, and that the chief was also unaware of the issue. He said the Police Department doesn’t have officers certified in the use of bikes, which requires specific training.
He encouraged people using the bike path to call the police department as soon as they see an issue on the bikeway.
“It’s easy to go to Martin Street and cite them, or have the DEM take care of it,” he said. Lincoln police share jurisdiction over the bikeway with the R.I. Department of Environmental Management. He said bike training for officers might be worth considering.
“It’s something to think about,” said Russo.
Councilor Ken Pichette, who said he’s used the bikeway his entire life, recently rode an e-bike on vacation and remarked at how fast it traveled.
“They told us the max speed is close to 45 mph. I can’t imagine that on the bike path,” said Pichette.
Town Solicitor Tony DeSisto said he sees similar issues on the East Bay Bike Path, which has bike patrols to catch people in the act. “You’d be surprised how many arrests happen on the bike path in those communities,” he said.
News reports from Warren this week detailed how a man riding his bicycle on the East Bay Bike Path was badly injured after someone on an e-bike crashed into him. Police are still looking for that rider after he gave them a false name and address.
Asked Tuesday whether an e-bike is considered a motorcycle, DeSisto said that question is “a big controversy.” Injuries occur when people use e-bikes on sidewalks and bike paths, and DeSisto said there’s questions over whether local municipalities have the jurisdiction to regulate e-bikes, or if it’s solely up to the state.
