LINCOLN – Town Councilor TJ Russo expressed concerns during Tuesday’s council meeting about the use of electronic bikes on the Blackstone River Bikeway in Lincoln.

While going door-to-door for signatures for the upcoming election, Russo said he spoke with a resident who had serious concerns about e-bikes on the bike path despite signs that those sort of bikes are prohibited.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.