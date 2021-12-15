PAWTUCKET – City Councilor Clovis Gregor’s plan to move quickly on acquiring a property to be used for new athletic fields has other council members calling for the correct process to be followed.
Gregor last week presented a three-page letter and supporting materials to the rest of the council seeking to purchase the former Angelica Textile Services building at 482 Pawtucket Ave., offering his idea as a petition authorizing the city administration to enter an option to purchase or first right to purchase the property.
He said he wanted the matter placed on the agenda for a special meeting that was already scheduled for Tuesday of this week, but other council members quickly responded that there’s a process to be followed here and that the proper experts and departments need to delve into specifics related to whether it would be the right move to purchase the 1.67-acre site.
Gregor aggressively challenged colleagues, accusing them of making excuses to try to negate his idea. He said Michael Araujo, who as head of the property subcommittee said that matters such as these take time to properly investigate, should be especially in favor of the idea because he lives near the property, which has been the subject of complaints from neighbors for years as a laundry business.
Councilor Terry Mercer said he agreed with Araujo in that this isn’t how the process is done. Council members should not be seeking out properties for sale and trying to force purchases on the rest of the city, he said. Such proposals should instead be researched by the city’s finance, law, planning and commerce experts, and they should be making recommendations.
The city sold Morley Field and is now looking for five acres of recreational development on the west side of the city to replace it, said Mercer, but shouldn’t be expending money on a hope and a prayer. Anyone is free to suggest an alternate or preferred site, he said, but Gregor’s move was seeking to encumber the city and doesn’t follow a process.
Gregor said he disagreed, adding that he’s not asking the city to buy the property, simply to enter an option agreement.
Araujo said officials have no idea at this point what they’re looking at with the former laundry business property, and won’t know until testing of the ground is done. There are also other matters such as traffic, with a new supermarket and other businesses coming in, that should be vetted by planning officials before it goes to the property committee, he said.
But Gregor said the city could then lose its opportunity at the property, saying he doesn’t disagree that studies should be done, but officials shouldn’t risk letting it go.
The Valley Breeze reported in August 2020 on the long list of complaints going back many years at Angelica, particularly on noise and blocking the street. The City Council had issued stipulations on the business in response to complaints eight years earlier. The company, with specialties in textile service to hotels and other companies, went out of business last year, and the property recently went on the market.
The Breeze reported in July of this year that the city would sell off Morley Field’s athletic spaces to JK Equities to add to its major planned distribution center being built at the former Microfibres property on Moshassuck Street in Woodlawn, and the stipulation, based on it originally being partially funded through a National Park Service grant, that the city must find a replacement recreation amenity of greater size and equal or greater value, including a new soccer field.
The council issued a stipulation at the time that the replacement facility should be found on the west side of the Blackstone/Seekonk River, preferably in Gregor’s Council District 5, or District 6 that will be represented by the newly elected Marlena Martins Stachowiak.
Council President David Moran last week responded to Gregor’s initial proposal last week by saying he would entertain motions to send it to the administration to look into, but that he wouldn’t support putting it on the docket for Tuesday’s meeting. As for whether it would be on the docket later this month, he said he’ll make that call based on the responses the council receives.
Gregor said he wanted responses from the administration and legal department on the docket as part of a package for the council to consider as soon as possible.
Mercer asked why the council would “bastardize the process.” Even if they had expert responses on the docket for review, Mercer said, what is the council going to vote on anyway, sending word to its property committee that they would like to buy the property before anyone else has a chance to?
Councilor Mark Wildenhain expressed anger with Gregor for questioning Araujo’s motives and expressing surprise that he wouldn’t just go along with him because he lives in the district.
“You’re stating facts that are inaccurate,” said Wildenhain.
Araujo reiterated that he doesn’t think something of this magnitude can be rushed through, saying he personally has his own concerns with the proposal, but there are plenty of hardworking people in local government who can work through the specifics of the plan “to make sure we’re doing the right thing.” Responding to Gregor’s accusations, he said he’s not trying to marginalize him or make excuses.
No one’s making a comment about whether it’s a good idea or not at this point, said Moran, who ended up accepting only a motion to get comments from the administration and then “take it from there.”
In his letter introduced at the Dec. 8 council meeting, Gregor suggested using a portion of the city’s American Recovery Plan Act funds on purchasing the property.
Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo, answering a question from council members, said he can’t recall another instance where a potential property purchase was handled in a similar way.
Zelazo said Gregor reached out a few weeks back, and the administration got their real estate experts working on researching it. He said they want to respect Gregor’s wishes and respect his efforts, but they were a bit taken aback by his approach last week.
Grebien is regularly looking at opportunities to add recreation spaces throughout the city and in Gregor’s area more specifically, he said.
The Morley Field replacement has a process it needs to go through with state and federal officials, said Zelazo, and though there are minimum requirements on acreage, the replacement could conceivably be split up between multiple locations.
He noted that there are tax implications here, similar to previously moving to develop two properties for affordable housing and taking them off the tax-exempt list as state-owned properties. Analysis on replacing the field is one piece of a broader conversation, he said, and the city will take an honest and sincere look at it.
Zelazo said the city takes opportunities as they present themselves but is also proactive as needed, as seen with the two properties purchased for affordable housing.
Zelazo said there really isn’t enough information to go on at this stage, and he needs to sit down with the legal department to determine exactly what the city can do and how.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.