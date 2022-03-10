WOONSOCKET – Members of the Woonsocket City Council are once again preparing a resolution opposed to legislation in Rhode Island’s General Assembly.
Senate Bill 2244, introduced Feb. 8, would, “establish new factors for the interest contract arbitration board for municipal employee unions … including the expenditure of money.”
This bill would expand the scope of binding arbitration, allowing for a contractual agreement between municipal employees and the city without city council approval, bypassing local council budgetary concerns and elected officials.
In a Feb. 23 email to Sen. Melissa Murray, state senator representing Woonsocket and North Smithfield, Woonsocket City Council Vice President John Ward asked for an explanation of her sponsorship of Senate bill 2244. Sen. Murray is one of 10 officials sponsoring the bill.
Its partner legislation, House Bill 7198, introduced at the end of January, has similar aims, including the ability for arbitrators to consider towns and cities of comparable size in employment with similarly skilled labor.
In testimony to the House Committee on Labor on Feb. 2 from the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, Policy Director Jordan Day expressed the damage that could be caused by this legislation.
According to Day, expanding bargaining power in this way could exceed local budgets, resulting in undue burden on the taxpayers or a reduction of services. Additionally, because local officials are elected to represent taxpayers and manage the city’s budgets, this legislation could undermine the public’s right to representation in local financial matters.
“The biggest issue I have is unelected officials binding us to a contract. These arbitrators are not accountable on Election Day,” Councilman James Cournoyer said at the City Council regular meeting on March 7. Council President Daniel Gendron and Councilwoman Valerie Gonzalez were also vocal about their support of this resolution.
Day also predicted that the effects of the bill statewide would most likely manifest in raised property taxes in order to compensate for any potential budget overages. With Rhode Island already having the eighth-highest property tax burden per capita, Day said, the state “cannot afford to go any higher.”
The House bill is currently being held for further study, and the Senate bill is still pending an opinion from the Labor Committee. At the council meeting on March 8, the city passed a resolution unanimously in opposition to the state legislation.
“It makes me crazy when our friends down at the General Assembly decide to micromanage local affairs. I just wish it would stop,” said Councilman Cournoyer.
