NORTH PROVIDENCE – New continues to be word of the decade in North Providence, where the Town Council has now authorized voter-approved bonding of $125 million for new schools and fresh updates to other schools.
The council on June 6 authorized the town through a resolution to issue an amount not to exceed $125 million in general obligation bonds to finance construction, renovation, rehabilitation, repair, improvements, furnishings and equipping and/or additions to schools and school facilities, including three new elementary schools, updates to middle schools, and new administrative offices at North Providence High School.
Greystone, Whelan and Centredale Elementary Schools are all being rebuilt at their current sites using money approved by voters last year to be borrowed for those projects, meaning North Providence will have all new or redone schools with other upgrades also planned through this bond at NPHS and the middle schools. A renovated high school auditorium is among the projects planned.
Lombardi assured the council, including Councilors Ron Baccala and Mario Martone, who have attended every meeting on the projects, that they will do everything in their power to make sure the money is spent well, reminding them that the town doesn’t have to spend the full amount.
Also on June 6, the council authorized transferring $1.04 million from the town’s fund balance (savings) to the Fire Department’s new equipment budget for the purchase of a new E1 Pumper fire truck for $694,787 and used 2011 E1 Pumper for $350,000.
Lombardi told the council it was the right thing to do to use fund balance money instead of paying the interest on lease-purchase agreements similar to ones used in the past. The new truck won’t arrive for a year and a half, he said, but officials saved $35,000 by paying for it up front. The other truck is 10 years old but has only 6,000 miles on it, he said, and it’s the same truck as the new one they’re buying. Both vehicles will help North Providence maintain its status as the only Class 1-rated fire department in the state and one of only 64 in the country to have that rating with the Insurance Services Office, a status that helps keep down fire insurance on properties, he emphasized.
