PAWTUCKET – An online video purportedly showing lap dances and smoking of hookahs at Halo Lounge, 23 Broad St. in the downtown area, prompted the City Council on Jan. 11 to postpone action on allowing a change of name and use for the lounge.

Owner Diana Proto had gone before the council’s Board of License Commissioners seeking the change from Halo Lounge to Halo Lounge and Hookah, but the council expressed concerns that the business has been operating much differently than what was stated to them when licenses were first approved last August.

