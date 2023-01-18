PAWTUCKET – An online video purportedly showing lap dances and smoking of hookahs at Halo Lounge, 23 Broad St. in the downtown area, prompted the City Council on Jan. 11 to postpone action on allowing a change of name and use for the lounge.
Owner Diana Proto had gone before the council’s Board of License Commissioners seeking the change from Halo Lounge to Halo Lounge and Hookah, but the council expressed concerns that the business has been operating much differently than what was stated to them when licenses were first approved last August.
Ownership had sold the place as a new and different establishment from the former Vibe Lounge that operated here, said City Council President Terry Mercer, saying it would be an upscale jazz lounge and adding that they wanted none of the problems associated with their predecessors. It was even stated, he said on Monday, that this would be a place one would be happy to bring their mother.
Speaking to Providence resident Proto, Mercer questioned advertisements for something called Thursday Night Vybz associated with the video sent by the clerk’s office to board members, including lap dances, middle fingers at the camera, and smoking of hookah, “bearing no resemblance whatsoever” to what they said it would be.
Several council members, including Mercer, said last August that they welcomed the change of name and business. He said he was among those who said they had a better comfort level with the new business and that they had a feeling of “PTSD” from Vibe Lounge.
Mercer said he also questions why the ads for Thursday Night Vybz would say that “Vybz” is back, an apparent nod to the previous business.
“I don’t know what you’re bringing back if you’ve never been there before,” he said.
Issues at Vibe were plentiful during their time in Pawtucket, including frequent police calls for late hours and violence.
Mercer said last week that he had no choice but to seek a conversation with Solicitor Frank Milos about the operation to find a better path forward for all sides, and the board ended up continuing the matter to the next meeting.
“I’m hoping that the solicitor’s office and the owner can talk things through and come up with a better gameplan for us,” Mercer told The Breeze on Monday.
Proto told members that this was the first time she’d heard of any issues associated with the club’s operation. She asked if there was anything to back the complaints other than social media advertising.
Mercer responded that smoking of hookahs and some other activities were not what was attested to when the license was granted, and the city can’t turn a blind eye to what’s happening.
Also at the Jan. 11 meeting, the council questioned Pawtucket Patriot Bar and Grill owner Ralph Garner about an incident that transpired at the restaurant formerly known as Tommy’s Lounge, 99 India St. Mercer, whose District 3 contains the bar, said they’re intent on making sure every liquor license holder is keeping the best possible control of what’s happening at their establishment, though he noted that the task can be difficult.
Garner explained that there was a seeming domestic incident of sorts where a man went into the women’s room and grabbed a woman, taking her to their seats and then fighting with each other.
Garner said they have security on duty seven nights a week from 9 p.m. to closing, and they tried to rush the two people outside. Once they were out of the doors, they began wrestling on the ground, he said, someone was injured in the chaos.
Mercer asked who called police, but Garner said he wasn’t sure if it was a bystander or staff. He said they like to handle matters internally when possible, telling people to leave immediately and calling police if they refuse.
Mercer said the sooner a business owner calls the police the better. He said he understands that it’s not an easy predicament for owners to be in. He said the licensing board exchange was meant as a “prod and a nudge,” and that this was just an informal setting to urge Garner to keep things under control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.