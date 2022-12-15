WOONSOCKET – Representatives from Pare Corp. were present at Monday’s special City Council meeting to outline where the city stands on the proposed sale of excess gravel from the site of a new proposed recreation complex at Cass Park.

Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino said that there was some hesitation from the previous council on the type of material that was present at the field, as well as questions regarding the quantity of gravel present.

James Peters
James Peters

When are they going to move on the tax issues plaguing Woonsocket?

