WOONSOCKET – Representatives from Pare Corp. were present at Monday’s special City Council meeting to outline where the city stands on the proposed sale of excess gravel from the site of a new proposed recreation complex at Cass Park.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino said that there was some hesitation from the previous council on the type of material that was present at the field, as well as questions regarding the quantity of gravel present.
“You open this hill up and mine material, the word gets out there’s very good material there, people start reserving deposits of this material,” D’Agostino told the new council.
He added that he had contacted the excavator who was present during the construction of the softball field who could also speak to the quality of the material. He said engineers had given the city an estimate of about 279,000 yards of material, and it’s likely of good quality.
“I don’t understand the reluctance from the previous council,” added D’Agostino.
Council Vice President Valerie Gonzalez said the reason why the council wanted to hear from Pare was to get a better understanding of a report that was done of the site.
Councilor Scott McGee said his biggest concern was hearing that they could possibly discover ledge with the gravel. He also questioned the use of the facility complex and asked for a time estimate.
“When we are utilizing funds from the Department of Environmental Management, you cannot restrict whatever you’re using those funds from, you can’t restrict the usage strictly for a school,” said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who was also present during the meeting. The mayor added that in the beginning, the recreational complex was a scaled down project to start the conversation as they didn’t know the value of the gravel they had at the field.
“We didn’t know that until the administration applied for a grant through DEM to build the girls’ softball (field),” said Baldelli-Hunt. She added that it would be foolish to build a recreational complex where the current track is.
“This is something that the public has wanted for decades, back then we didn’t even know we had value in the gravel,” she said, adding that it will help pay for the project, along with the help of ARPA funds.
D’Agostino said ideally he would like the project to take a year, while preserving the old track that currently exists. He added that there are currently two or three vendors who are interested in purchasing the gravel.
“The better the quality of the material, the quicker we move,” he said.
“The gravel I saw when they did the softball field is ideal for making asphalt,” said new Council President Chris Beauchamp, who has worked in the industry.
Councilor John Ward questioned the cost of the project, to which D’Agostino replied that he had previously talked about this before, providing a cost of around $58,000 to remove the trees and start excavating.
Councilor Brian Thompson said it would be best for the city to continue looking for grants to not use up all the ARPA funds available, to which the mayor replied that they were already in the process of looking for new grants when it came to the recreational complex.
Beauchamp said he would work with Solicitor Michael Lepizzera in putting restrictions together when it comes to sale amounts and quantities and place it on the agenda for a future meeting.
When are they going to move on the tax issues plaguing Woonsocket?
