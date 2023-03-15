PAWTUCKET – The City Council’s Board of License Commissioners last week postponed holiday license renewals for Family Dollar, located at 607 Smithfield Ave., and Dollar Tree, at 342 Power Road, over continued issues with the appearance of the properties.
According to District 6 City Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak, both establishments have been continually racking up violations with the city’s zoning and code enforcement officers and have failed to show up in court.
“We’ve gotten complaints from residents and both (stores) are considered the worst violators for litter, trash, and dumpster issues as well as other environmental issues,” she said.
While she said she understands the stores are understaffed, the fact remains that they are “huge corporate companies” that aren’t supporting their local staff and “aren’t good community partners.”
Before the council considers renewing their holiday licenses, Martins Stachowiak is requesting for the establishments to be called in for an informal meeting “to discuss the violations and how they can be better partners in Pawtucket,” which the council unanimously voted in favor of.
She later told The Breeze that officials do a great job of holding Pawtucket’s liquor and food establishments to stringent standards, “but we sometimes let our retailers do what they want,” including allowing garbage to collect for months at a time and not addressing graffiti issues.
“We need to hold retailers to the same standard of being good community partners that follow ordinances and codes and are a clean and safe place for residents to shop at,” she said.
Martins Stachowiak said she finds that even imposing a $100-per-day fine doesn’t seem to bring compliance, as nothing ever gets addressed, so she used the only power she feels she has by holding their holiday sales renewals.
The action last week impacts about nine days annually, she said, “but I had to use that power and the only power at my disposal, to say, what the heck are you doing, and, I’m going to rake you across the coals.”
The freshman council member said she wants to work with others to take legal action against the offenders.
“At this point, they are now an environmental hazard to the district,” she said.
Martins Stachowiak remains frustrated by continued issues in the district with trash and dumpsters, saying they’re leading to problems with rodents. Litter remains a terrible problem in District 6, she said, especially on Legion Drive and near Nathanael Greene Elementary School on Smithfield Avenue.
She said she’s going to continue responding by seeking code violations for private properties and having the Department of Public Works respond when it’s a city property.
“I’m trying to get a handle on it, but it is just extremely frustrating,” she said.
