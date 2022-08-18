WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt battled with members of the City Council and City Solicitor John DeSimone on Monday over the council’s approval of a new police contract, with accusations blasted from both sides.

In veto “message of disapproval” to the council, Baldelli-Hunt said she was taking the action to “curtail the unlawful, bold usurping by the Woonsocket City Council of the mayoral responsibility for negotiating the NEPBA (New England Police Benevolent Association Local 808) collective bargaining agreement, proposing terms of the agreement, and developing contract language.

Ida
Ida

Seems there is a split, a huge one, in this working relationship. Team effort is lost here. Our town solicitor and mayor and council are mature and work things out, and votes on finalities at public meetings. So yes, lots of work behind closed doors. Is this a work product of working with a woman as head? And throwing someone under the bus is NOT the way to do things.

BTW, you all work for the PEOPLE, for the CITY, just a final thought. We all know Mr Cournoyer is blunt and active and weighs all things, so I find him very believable. Get rid of a solicitor who fails to promptly do the job so all can get done in a timely manner, if proven so. We did. Our council yrs ago acted like this bunch, lots of infighting. Elections came, many new faces, and it has gone smoothly. New solicitor also. Some ppl just cannot work well together. Lack maturity to discuss, collaborate, and compromise.

But do not, under any heated moment, throw a person under the bus, professionalism is key so people see and respect the government office positions.

