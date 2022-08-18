WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt battled with members of the City Council and City Solicitor John DeSimone on Monday over the council’s approval of a new police contract, with accusations blasted from both sides.
In veto “message of disapproval” to the council, Baldelli-Hunt said she was taking the action to “curtail the unlawful, bold usurping by the Woonsocket City Council of the mayoral responsibility for negotiating the NEPBA (New England Police Benevolent Association Local 808) collective bargaining agreement, proposing terms of the agreement, and developing contract language.
She quotes the city charter in stating that the mayor shall be the city’s chief executive and administrative officer and shall be responsible for the administration and management of all offices, departments and agencies, going on to list the limits of the council’s authority.
Councilor Jim Cournoyer asked Baldelli-Hunt on Monday what specific provision in the charter gives the mayor the responsibility to negotiate and finalize collective bargaining agreements.
Baldelli-Hunt said it’s very clear that the council isn’t to interfere with any department in city government. Asked again by Cournoyer where the charter gives her sole authority, she told him to ask City Solicitor John DeSimone.
“I was represented by the solicitor’s office, he can answer,” she said, adding again that the council can’t interfere with departments and it took “total control” in negotiating and signing the contract.
She asserted that it is the mayor’s responsibility, not the council’s to negotiate and finalize collective bargaining agreements, and the council’s responsibility to ratify them.
“This administration cannot stand idly by while the City Council unlawfully attempts a power grab in an attempt to do something which the city charter prohibits them from doing,” she wrote, accusing the council of meddling, of a transparent attempt at an end-around, of operating in a vacuum, and of undermining the mayor.
Baldelli-Hunt said one council member expressed the motivation for the council’s adoption of the ordinance by indicating that the mayor made it clear to the council that she had no intention of signing the contract.
Cournoyer said Baldelli-Hunt was making false assertions, even “bold-faced lies,” and that there is no prohibition against the council doing what it did. He said he took exception to her comments, saying there was nothing secretive about the council’s actions and there were numerous conversations with the administration. The mayor had “more than ample time” to negotiate the contract, he said, and the council “bent over backward, meeting after meeting.” Not once, despite frequent asks, did she propose new language, and the charter does not prohibit or limit the council from settling the police contract, he said.
Baldelli-Hunt then turned to DeSimone, the city attorney at the center of a council move to add a ballot question asking voters to give the elected body sole appointment authority over the position, asking him if he had anything to say on the matter, saying she wouldn’t sit idly by when DeSimone was the one responsible for the delays. If the council has any gripe with how contract talks went, they should look at the solicitor sitting in front of them, she said.
DeSimone then said he’s had it with the mayor, and she responded that she’s had it with him too, saying he should “show up for work” as a full-time solicitor who comes in for two hours each day. He then responded that he works the job 80 hours per week. Baldelli-Hunt said that it was “bull---” and people are sick of what’s going on. DeSimone then said the mayor’s response was inappropriate.
The council then voted unanimously to override the mayor’s veto after Councilor Valerie Gonzalez confirmed that the contract was at stake with the vote.
The mayor has said repeatedly that the solicitor works both for the council and the mayor, but has not been satisfied with the level of service DeSimone has provided to her office. Both DeSimone and Baldelli-Hunt are former members of the General Assembly.
Seems there is a split, a huge one, in this working relationship. Team effort is lost here. Our town solicitor and mayor and council are mature and work things out, and votes on finalities at public meetings. So yes, lots of work behind closed doors. Is this a work product of working with a woman as head? And throwing someone under the bus is NOT the way to do things.
BTW, you all work for the PEOPLE, for the CITY, just a final thought. We all know Mr Cournoyer is blunt and active and weighs all things, so I find him very believable. Get rid of a solicitor who fails to promptly do the job so all can get done in a timely manner, if proven so. We did. Our council yrs ago acted like this bunch, lots of infighting. Elections came, many new faces, and it has gone smoothly. New solicitor also. Some ppl just cannot work well together. Lack maturity to discuss, collaborate, and compromise.
But do not, under any heated moment, throw a person under the bus, professionalism is key so people see and respect the government office positions.
