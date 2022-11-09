NORTH PROVIDENCE – A lot has been going right in town, Town Council members and residents agreed during a meeting last week, but road repaving is one area coming up far short of satisfactory.
Several residents complained about the roads they live on still being left unpaved despite being on an annual paving list years ago. They also agreed with council members who said they want to see the yearly paving list be made public rather than be cloaked in secrecy.
The primary focus of a Nov. 1 Town Council meeting was on the lack of any paving happening for the entire 2022 paving season, after town contractor T. Miozzi changed hands and failed to get any work completed, but the discussion quickly expanded to what attendees see as the town’s overall substandard paving program over the years.
Lynn Fontaine, a lifelong Hickory Road resident who at one point moved two houses down from where she grew up, said she’s very upset that her road still hasn’t been repaved, despite being happy in 2019 to see it on a repaving list provided for a story in The Breeze.
She said she takes great pride in her property, pays plentiful taxes, and though she’s not looking to cast blame, she would like to see help and support from the town. She said she reached out multiple times, was told the paving would get done, but it never happened. At this point, she told council members, it’s difficult to even ride a bicycle or motorcycle up the street.
Fontaine said she’s not one to complain or approach the town about many issues, saying the last time she came was to lobby for the reconstruction of Stephen Olney Elementary School, but the town really needs more checks and balances when it comes to following through on paving. No utility companies have dug up her road, she said, so there is no reason for the work not to have been done yet.
Councilor Steve Loporchio said he’s received many calls of concern, emphasizing that all the council does is allocate the money ($1 million this year). He said he would like to see more collaborative work on street paving, including the transparency he said has been missing since July when it became clear that the contractor was being sold.
The town should have gone back out to bid to get streets done, Loporchio said, adding that it’s great to have a “boatload of money” in surplus accounts, “but we need our services.” He said the town should be maintaining two lists, one of roads where utility work is planned and one of roads that will be redone no matter what.
Planning Board member and business owner Shane Piche explained in a letter that he was unable to attend the meeting, but shared how frustrated he is by roadways in “deplorable condition.” He said the fact that the only roads to get repaved this year were the ones done by utility companies was “completely unacceptable,” and it should not be this difficult to improve this infrastructure.
If the town is going to go a year without repaving, said Piche, then he as a taxpayer should receive a refund. He said he doesn’t want to hear that the town is in great fiscal condition with surpluses when money is not being allocated to serve the public. He compared that scenario to a contractor accepting $5,000 to build a set of stairs, then collecting the $5,000 and telling his company that he has a surplus.
That’s what’s been going on in North Providence for a long time, said Piche, who’s suggesting that the town might want to hire a consultant as Pawtucket did, but not at an additional cost. Council members can easily canvas and figure out which roads need attention in their districts, he said, and the town should start with those and then move on, planning into the future how roads will get resurfaced.
He also suggested formation of a commission to analyze roads, sidewalks, curbing and other issues, saying the town hasn’t been properly managing this infrastructure for a long time. Contractors should also be held accountable for substandard road work when it does get done, he said.
North Providence has been a great place for his entire life here, said Piche, but that doesn’t mean the town can’t be better.
Residents last week expressed concern that money for this year’s paving, which Mayor Charles Lombardi has said will be used before the end of the current fiscal year next spring to pave roads, will be held over and saved for the next year, without further funding being allocated.
Council members assured them that this won’t happen, and they’ll continue putting significant dollars toward roads.
Councilor Mario Martone pledged that the council will not allow the money to be rolled over.
Martone said he understands why the town tries to use the paving list from Rhode Island Energy and Providence Water as a guide, making sure not to repave the same roads twice and taking advantage of paving that’s happening anyway, but said he thinks there needs to be two lists.
“I do think on some roads we just can’t wait,” he said, and if a road that’s redone occasionally has to be dug up again the next year, the town just might have to live with that.
Loporchio said the paving list should be transparent, not held onto by one or two people, so officials can give residents concrete answers one way or another.
Council President Dino Autiello told residents that the council does everything it can by allocating funding each year, but it’s up to the administration to make sure the money is spent. In his dozen years on the council, he said, it feels like he’s had a better shot of seeing Bigfoot than a copy of the paving list, which seems to be guarded under lock and key.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti agreed that money should not go to savings, saying these investments need to be made. Council members live on and drive these same streets, he said.
A Sherwood Avenue resident said she’s been bothering officials about getting that road redone for years, saying she routinely pulls five-gallon buckets of sand from the sunken areas in front of her house, and the lack of proper drainage. Leaders have been pledging to do the work for years, she said, and it’s been at least since 1998 that it was last repaved.
If she’s going to keep being disappointed again and again, said the resident, what’s the point of paying taxes.
The town in 2015 restarted more aggressive annual repaving programs after not doing much at all over five years of paying off a $10 million deficit reduction bond. The next four years saw extensive repaving, but it’s become more spotty since 2019.
Town officials have gone back and forth about releasing the paving list to The Breeze, sometimes producing it and sometimes, especially more recently, not releasing it, saying that it’s too subject to change.
Asked this week if the town might consider releasing the list again for more accountability, Lombardi said he doesn’t have a problem with that, but said there are some drawbacks to doing so as disagreements arise over which ones should be on the list. Most of those that residents are complaining about are scheduled to be redone by the utility companies, he said, though he acknowledged that there might be a couple of roads that should have been repaved but slipped through the cracks. Some of the 20 or so streets being redone this year by National Grid were on the master paving list, he added.
Lombardi reiterated that he doesn’t plan to put this year’s $1 million of budgeted paving money into savings, saying he expects extensive paving to commence by the end of next April.
