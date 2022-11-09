NORTH PROVIDENCE – A lot has been going right in town, Town Council members and residents agreed during a meeting last week, but road repaving is one area coming up far short of satisfactory.

Several residents complained about the roads they live on still being left unpaved despite being on an annual paving list years ago. They also agreed with council members who said they want to see the yearly paving list be made public rather than be cloaked in secrecy.

