NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council members took steps last week to ensure accountability on the recently commenced project by RAD Sports to replace the North Providence High School football field.
Resident Ruth Bucci, a longtime critic of athletic field projects that include artificial turf, approached the council at its Dec. 7 meeting to detail numerous concerns and request a number of action steps, including denying the expenditure of funds for artificial turf.
Bucci criticized Mayor Charles Lombardi’s plan to use nearly $4 million in remaining funds from the elementary school construction project on the field complex. The mayor has said he also plans to spend more of that money on improvements to the baseball field next door.
Councilor Mario Martone said Bucci brought up a good question on the specific nature of the bond referendum voters approved to borrow the money for construction of the elementary schools. He said he’s in favor of it being spent, but it may or may not be the correct process. The council, on Martone’s motion, sent the matter to bond counsel Steve Maceroni to advise them on the matter.
“That’s a great motion,” Bucci replied.
Included in Martone’s motion was a request to have representatives from RAD Sports come to the council to answer questions.
Many residents previously signed a petition against artificial turf and for natural grass, said Bucci. Artificial turf raises questions on all kinds of concerns, she said, including on concussions, lower body injuries, impact on climate with more heat, air contamination from chemicals, and budget considerations. She urged the council to stand up and deny the expenditure or require natural grass.
Councilor Ken Amoriggi said the council hasn’t seen any specific proposal, saying only demolition of stands and other preliminary work has occurred so far.
Councilors plan to ask questions on the issue at their January meeting.
Bucci has also put herself on the agenda for the Dec. 15 School Committee meeting to address the school board about the same concerns.
