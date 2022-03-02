PAWTUCKET – As Fab City Cigar Lounge operates under new stipulations mandated by Catherine Warren, hearing officer with the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, the Pawtucket City Council’s Board of License Commissioners has sought an investigation into whether the establishment is complying with state rules on tobacco sales.
At a meeting last Wednesday, Feb. 23, Council President David Moran noted that council members have been unable to get information from the Division of Taxation on whether Fab City is adhering to the law requiring 50 percent of sales to be of tobacco, saying it’s “not disclosable.”
As a way around that, council members subsequently asked authorities with the Division of Taxation to investigate to see whether the rule is being complied with.
“We never know,” Moran later explained to The Breeze. “I know they check up, but we never get a report on that or anything.”
Instead of continuing to be told that the information can’t be provided, he said, “maybe there’s a way around that.”
City Councilor Mark Wildenhain noted at the meeting that the director of the Department of Business Regulation actually decided to revise the recommendations from Warren, including that it must close at 11 p.m. instead of the recommended midnight and that the police detail be on from 9 p.m. to midnight instead of 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
With four-hour police details as a minimum in the city, there would need to be some discussions to iron out those details, said council members.
In granting a stay on the city’s revocation of a liquor license for Fab City on Newport Avenue, the DBR issued the stipulations. Moran said he’s hoping to have a more permanent decision on the establishment in the next couple of weeks.
The council voted to revoke the license after Trequan Baker allegedly shot and killed Qudus Kafo and shot Bruno Vaz during an early-morning altercation on Jan. 24 that officials say could have been avoided if staff had simply called police.
In addition to an 11 p.m. closing time and a two-officer police detail on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to midnight, Fab City was required to present the Board of License Commissioners with a written safety plan before reopening.
That plan, including security operations and monitoring, was submitted and the bar has since reopened, according to officials.
