NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials are prepared to go in a new direction on the redevelopment of the old public safety complex property, after another request for a continuance from developer Douglas Construction and Supply Corp. last week.
At the June 7 meeting, the council was set to continue the matter without comment after the developer sent another letter asking for the delay when Councilor Steven DiLorenzo questioned how many times the elected body is going to oblige.
DiLorenzo said it feels as if the developer is trying to tie up the property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. indefinitely, despite not yet having a viable plan to redevelop it, after the council previously rejected a proposal for a self-storage facility and two standalone commercial properties. Residential neighbors had been outspoken against the plan for the storage facility, citing a number of concerns.
Douglas Construction had been seeking a zone change amendment switching the entire property to solely a commercial general use from a mix of residential and commercial, as well as the abandonment of Justice Street and Bourne Avenue to make way for the project.
The council last week voted to have MG Commercial, which is managing the marketing of the parcel, explore other options for a sale.
