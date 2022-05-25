PAWTUCKET – The City Council, at its meeting tonight, May 25, will consider first passage of a 2022-2023 municipal budget that calls for no tax increase on residents.
The council, following a meeting where Supt. Cheryl McWilliams was invited to address the school budget last week, appears unlikely to increase the city’s bottom line contribution to education after the School Committee reaffirmed a requested increase of $1.3 million.
Mayor Donald Grebien’s administration had suggested an option where the schools would use surplus funds to pay down school construction debt service payments to free up money to achieve the requested increase without raising taxes, but the committee, in a split vote, previously declined to do so.
School officials have also made note of the city’s substantial surplus fund in response to requests to spend down more of their own surplus.
During a budget work session of the City Council’s finance subcommittee last Thursday evening, May 19, where various department heads were called in to defend their budgets, McWilliams spoke of the “significant cuts” she expects to the school budget if the $1.3 million isn’t received, then offering some details on the challenges the district is facing as it presents what she said is a fiscally responsible spending plan.
Subcommittee Chairperson Mark Wildenhain mentioned that the committee was only there to consider Grebien’s plan for a zero-increase to the schools, noting that the school board previously declined to move forward with more creative solutions to help achieve the city’s goals. That said, the committee wanted to let McWilliams have her say, he noted.
Councilor Terry Mercer was among those who asked McWilliams questions related to school spending, construction and bonding. Mercer asked about current exterior work happening at Potter-Burns Elementary School and whether it is fixing extensive renovation work already completed at the school. She said that no, this particular work was not within the scope of the original $14.7 million project. She said the original renovation work was completed after they got an “unbelievable price” on it.
Immediately after tonight’s 7 p.m. public budget hearing at City Hall, the City Council and its finance subcommittee will meet as one to consider first passage of the budget.
