NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council, at its Oct. 4 meeting, will consider an ordinance instituting certain travel restrictions on Barrett Avenue and Eliot Avenue, creating a new school speed zone near Stephen Olney Elementary School at the Lowe’s intersection on Mineral Spring Avenue.
Conspicuous school zone signs would be erected on both streets to notify drivers that it’s now a school zone and speeds will be monitored accordingly, according to the ordinance.
North Providence’s standard neighborhood speed limit is 25 mph, but school zone limits are 20 mph.
The changes at Barrett and Eliot had been requested in response to safety concerns and were recommended by Councilor Stefano Famiglietti and the council’s ordinance subcommittee at the Sept. 6 meeting.
Also on the docket for Oct. 4 are:
• An ordinance prohibiting parking on the westerly side of Gray Street from the intersection with Verdi Street to the property line at 5 Gray St.
• An ordinance clarifying the one-way travel requirement on Fera Street.
• An ordinance instituting parking restrictions on Friendship Street, mandating residential parking only on the westerly side of the street beginning 50 feet from the intersection with Mineral Spring Avenue and continuing to the intersection of Alexander Street.
• And an ordinance change allowing a one-way-stop sign on Rayna Road at the intersection with Meadow View Boulevard.
