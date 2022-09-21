NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council, at its Oct. 4 meeting, will consider an ordinance instituting certain travel restrictions on Barrett Avenue and Eliot Avenue, creating a new school speed zone near Stephen Olney Elementary School at the Lowe’s intersection on Mineral Spring Avenue.

Conspicuous school zone signs would be erected on both streets to notify drivers that it’s now a school zone and speeds will be monitored accordingly, according to the ordinance.

