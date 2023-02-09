WOONSOCKET – A proposal to institute fees for contractors who fail to show up for appointments with Woonsocket city inspectors went down in a 2-2 stalemate vote on Monday after Councilors Garrett Mancieri and Brian Thompson expressed concerns about it.
The change, requested by Planning Director Mike Debroisse and initiated by Council President Chris Beauchamp, would require a contractor to pay a $50 fee before an appointment is rescheduled.
Debroisse explained Monday that the city has limited inspectors, and complications arise when contractors don’t show up. He said he would be completely fine with a contractor calling the morning of an appointment to cancel, but it’s a waste of valuable time and financial resources when they simply skip out because they’re making money on another job site.
He said the city processes nearly 2,400 permits, and up to 50 of them annually involve no-shows.
Mancieri then asked if it happens in reverse, with city employees being the reason for the cancellation, and Debroisse said it’s the contractors who do the scheduling.
Beauchamp said he felt the change was reasonable, noting that in his on construction profession, police get 24-hour notice for details. He said allowing a call the morning of an appointment is very generous.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said the city only has so many inspectors, and it’s frustrating for people who can’t get an inspection done as fast as they’d like to find out later that they actually could have when someone else fails to show.
Mancieri said based on his own experience with similar situations in real estate, he doesn’t see a reason to penalize people for no-show appointments, but Baldelli-Hunt countered that the difference there is that he’s still being compensated, which is not the case here.
Debroisse also mentioned that the city in some cases is outsourcing inspections at expensive rates.
With only four councilors present Monday, the vote to institute the $50 fees was defeated in a 2-2 tie, with Mancieri and Thompson voting no and Beauchamp and David Soucy voting yes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.