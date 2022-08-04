CUMBERLAND – The Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee has recommended approval of various measures to make way for the redevelopment of the Ann & Hope mill property.

Subcommittee member Jim Metivier, who voted no at the July 28 meeting as the minority in a 2-1 vote, with Councilors Scott Schmitt and Lisa Beaulieu in favor, said he did so not because he will necessarily vote no on the plan, but that he thought it should go without a recommendation one way or the other.

