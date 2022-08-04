CUMBERLAND – The Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee has recommended approval of various measures to make way for the redevelopment of the Ann & Hope mill property.
Subcommittee member Jim Metivier, who voted no at the July 28 meeting as the minority in a 2-1 vote, with Councilors Scott Schmitt and Lisa Beaulieu in favor, said he did so not because he will necessarily vote no on the plan, but that he thought it should go without a recommendation one way or the other.
Metivier said he still has some concerns about the plan, including his top concern on parking. He said there are parking requirements of only one space per bedroom for the one-bedroom rental units, which is not enough.
“We only have once chance to get this right,” he said.
The planned commercial space in the mill is also up in the air a bit, he said, especially on the lower levels. He said he likes the ideas of a café and market, but isn’t such a big fan of a suggested self-storage use if the town is looking at “economic development in an apartment building.”
Chairperson Schmitt said current ordinances require two spots per unit. The goal from the Planning Department is to reduce parking here “so it’s not a sea of asphalt” and green space and trees can be added. The consensus is that the council would leave it in planning’s hands how to determine the total spaces per unit, he said, but it’s expected to end up somewhere south of two per unit.
The full council will consider the Ann & Hope plan later this month.
Schmitt said his biggest issue with the plan was on parking prior to reviewing it, but those concerns have been alleviated. There has also been some concern about the impact on the local school system, he said, but he doesn’t see that being significant either.
Ann & Hope developers are seeking approval of the Ann & Hope Mixed Use District, a change to the comprehensive plan, a tax stabilization agreement, and an abandonment of a paper street called Study Hill Road as they look to convert the mill into a mixed use center of housing and commerce. Rental units would take up the bulk of the massive building off Broad Street and Ann & Hope Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.