Council supports changes to littering ordinance

LINCOLN — In the words of Town Councilor TJ Russo, Lincoln’s Ordinance Committee is making some “much-awaited improvements” to the town’s littering ordinance.
In an effort to crack down on littering, the committee is looking to update the language in Lincoln’s town charter.
During a discussion about the potential changes on Monday, Councilor Ken Pichette said his only concern was whether the ordinance is enforceable.
“We obviously need something in place.” he said. “We’ve seen, not only in Lincoln, but in towns around us and all over the state, an increase in littering. My concern is that the only way this will work is if we have enforcement and cooperation for enforcement.”
Pichette hosts an annual roadside cleanup in Manville, alongside The Valley Breeze’s cleanup in Cumberland. This year’s Yellow Bag Day, named after the bright yellow trash bags that line the roads after the volunteer effort, is scheduled for April 2. Volunteers will meet at Navigant Credit Union around noon before dispersing.
On the ordinance, Pichette asked Town Administrator Phil Gould if, for example, a police officer sees someone toss litter out their car window, does the town now have the ability to properly penalize them?
Generally speaking, Gould said it’s not often that offenders throw trash out with a police officer behind them. It usually happens on a dark road, or a quiet part of town.
Carrington Street in Lonsdale is one of Lincoln’s worst problem areas, he said, where people frequently toss mattresses and other bulky items.
Cameras have gone up across town to try to catch litterbugs in the act. The administrator did not publicly disclose the locations of those cameras.
“We’re trying to get better footage to catch people in action,” he said. “Sometimes people leave incriminating information with their deposit.”
The updated ordinance would give Lincoln more power to punish offenders, he said. People caught littering would now be sent to municipal court, and could be asked to pick up litter as a potential punishment (along with paying fines).
That element could be key, he said, “getting someone that’s been littering on the side of the road to clean up.”
Councilor Bruce Ogni asked if the area near the tractor-trailer training school on the Pawtucket-Central Falls line extends into Lincoln at all. Gould said part of it does, and that he’s had his eyes on that part of town along with the director of the Public Works Department.
“That’s certainly an area of concern,” Gould said of the area between Weeden Street and Higginson Avenue.
“I went by there and it looks like a dump,” agreed Ogni, who said there are couches and king-sized mattresses strewn all over the side of the street. “It’s disgusting down there.”
Gould said there’s no village in town that’s immune to the littering problem. Other communities’ trash services don’t include bulky items, so they often get abandoned in Lincoln.
The new ordinance wouldn’t replace the rules already on the books, only expand on them.
“We’re cleaning up the language,” Ogni said. “No pun intended.”
The updated language defines litter as, including but not limited to, “garbage, trash, waste, rubbish, ashes, cigarette or cigar butts, cans, bottles, wire, paper, cartons, boxes, automobile parts, furniture, mattresses, glass, or anything else of an unsightly or unsanitary nature thrown, dropped, discarded, placed or deposited by a person on public property, or on private property not owned or occupied by the person, or in or on waters of the town.”
The rule exempts people who have been directed to do so by a public official as part of a litter collection drive such as Yellow Bag Day. All violations will be heard in Lincoln Municipal Court.
