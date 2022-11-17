NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council has revoked licenses for the Hollywood Lounge, 1759 Mineral Spring Ave., over concerns about how it operates.
Of great concern to councilors Monday was a video circulating online showing scantily clad women engaged in activities the attorney for the owners of the establishment, Nicholas Hemond, said were “stupid” and wouldn’t happen again, but weren’t a reason “to bury a business.”
Council members said they weren’t happy that the owner isn’t around when police show up to inspect operations or deliver a subpoena. The establishment has apparently been renovated recently, they said, and is now operating as Eleven PVD LLC under the name Anthony Luisi.
Hemond protested what he described as “trial by ambush,” particularly on the the video.
Town attorney Mark Welch disagreed, saying this is all about the establishment not being in conformance with the terms and conditions of what was approved by the town back in 2020, and is being run as a completely different type of business.
The council unanimously revoked licenses for Angel Matos and Hollywood Lounge over several issues, including a lack of insurance and revoked charter with the state.
Hemond noted that testimony from police officers showed no issues with parking violations, noise violations, or service problems, as had previously been issues here.
Council President Dino Autiello said the council is pro-business, but there is obviously a new business being run here and it was completely misrepresented to the council what would be happening there. He said top police staff warned them not to open with this type of activity, and this all could have been avoided.
Hemond said he had no idea what was said about operations during initial approvals in June of 2020, but there’s been no change of ownership and there is no obligation for the owner to be present. He asked about the owners of national chains such as Applebee’s and whether anyone has ever seen the owners in those restaurants.
Hemond said discipline should be progressive.
Asked what he thought of the activities shown in the video, he said he thinks it was “ridiculous,” saying he’s repeatedly told license holders that they can’t do such things unless they have an adult entertainment license.
Councilor Mario Martone, who has extensive issues with licensing issues in Providence, said the business is clearly being run “incredibly irresponsibly,” including the lack of insurance.
