NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Town Council last week voted to shift the $4 million grant originally proposed to be used for a new multi-generational center at Scouters Hall to the site of the former Halliwell Elementary School instead.
The architectural group BH+A presented preliminary conceptual designs to both the Town Council and the Halliwell Review Committee last Thursday, Sept. 7.
“By no means is this a final building plan or site plan,” said Jeff Porter, chairperson of the Halliwell Committee, adding that the purpose of the meeting was to hear feedback, comments, and questions from the council on the plans.
The council was presented with options for what the multi-generational center could be, including a possible shared community room, kitchen, classrooms, a walking track above an attached gym, and multiple sports fields on the 4-acre property.
Another alternative showed a possible pool attached to the building instead of a gym.
“I think we got a little off track, I really do think the people at BH+A really know their stuff, and put a great presentation together and they have a great resume,” said Councilor John Beauregard. “But I’m not really sure it fits what our community is looking for right now,” he added.
Beauregard said shuffleboards, bocce courts, and pickleball courts were missing from the conceptual designs.
“We could have been further along, we’ve got to get this thing moving,” he said. He mentioned how one resident called him and asked if he will be able to see Halliwell in its future use before he dies
“It broke my heart,” Beauregard said.
Porter, clearly frustrated with Beauregard, said the programmatic elements that Beauregard had listed out were never heard about until that evening, and the group had done surveys based on reports and the meetings that town residents had attended almost every Thursday.
“So respectfully, you might have heard that, but that wasn’t relayed to us,” he said.
Porter said it was funny that Beauregard had commented that the group had to get the plans moving when he had presented a master plan last year and was denied.
“If we rush this we are left with crap,” said Porter. “I hate to be blunt, but I don’t want to be left with crap.”
Beauregard responded that when they first talked about the master plan, Porter had said that they would focus on outdoor activities and include the footprint of a building and where it could potentially go. Porter said he wouldn’t argue all night with Beauregard on what a master plan is or isn’t.
“This is more than showing a footprint, Jeff,” Beauregard retorted.
Councilor Doug Osier said the conceptual designs and discussion about the project speak to the need for a facility manager or a facilities plan for the town. He added that he thinks the town needs to look at recreation as it’s being offered currently.
Osier said they should reach out to community and businesses to look for potential money to offset costs to not overburden residents.
“We can think creatively on how we stretch that $4 million,” he said.
Linda Thibault, senior advocate and chairperson of the Multi-Generational Advisory Committee said she was happy to see that a dedicated space for seniors could be accomplished, but remains concerned that seniors might not have their own space.
“We’re still paying taxes, we’re still active in the community, and I still think a town without a senior center speaks volumes of what we think about our seniors,” she said.
Senior citizen Joyce Dolbec, whose words caused some council members to grow emotional, said her family brought her to the area in 1959 and she’s limited to this area due to being disabled. She said COVID has shown the importance of socialization for seniors to survive.
Beauregard asked if the seniors would be OK if the town ended up designating a period of time to the seniors during the day and other people at night.
Porter said it was important to remind everyone that the committee was tasked with coming up with a potential multi-generational center, and they can’t isolate one group in particular.
Council President Kim Alves said the grant is specifically focused on multi-generational uses, and talk about designating certain times at the center could set them up for failure.
There was also talk about doing conceptual designs at Pacheco compared to Halliwell, however the council agreed the town would lose out on recreational opportunities that are already existent there.
According to Town Planner Mark Carruolo, the town has until 2031 to use the grant.
“To complete the project, not to decide, councilwoman,” joked Carruolo, after Alves repeated that the town does have time before the $4 million award expires.
Carruolo said last Thursday’s presentation showed no accommodation for the buffers and setbacks for wetlands, and most of the recreational activities would not be able to be built there, especially the softball field that was included in the design.
“There’s no way that would he approved by DEM,” he said.
Porter told The Breeze that the Halliwell Committee will continue with the master planning of the property, but at the same time, begin work on refining the design of the proposed building.
The council gave the direction to engage with BH+A to get a proposal for the schematic design and estimation to further the conceptual plans shown at the meeting, which includes a possible attached gym.
Once the committee receives the proposal, and council approves, it will likely be three to four months for that schematic design phase, according to Porter.
He said they will get a better idea of how the $4 million could be used as they get actual estimates from BH+A.
“What this means for the newly formed Multi-Generational Advisory Committee is up to council to decide,” he added.
