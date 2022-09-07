NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council President Dino Autiello says the developer behind the planned redevelopment of the old public safety complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. has been asked to submit new plans, and the council is now waiting on that submission.

The council was set on Tuesday to approve another continuation on approvals needed by Douglas Construction for the project.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.