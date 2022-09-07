NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Council President Dino Autiello says the developer behind the planned redevelopment of the old public safety complex at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave. has been asked to submit new plans, and the council is now waiting on that submission.
The council was set on Tuesday to approve another continuation on approvals needed by Douglas Construction for the project.
Autiello told The Breeze that the developers should take a page from those behind a new project across from “Little Shore’s” on Mineral Spring Avenue and get people excited about whatever is proposed.
“There’s been a little bit of miscommunication,” he said.
In the case of the project up the road, all it took was for it to leak that a Starbucks and Chipotle are planned, said Autiello
“That made our jobs easier,” he said. “People got excited; they didn’t get excited about a self-storage facility.”
The previous plan for self-storage on the back of the safety complex property got no one excited, Autiello emphasized.
Autiello said the developer reached out to him to ask whether it was worth it to move forward, and his message to them was that they should come back with a new plan, based on the previous reaction from the Town Council on the plan for self-storage use.
He said he still likes Councilor Ron Baccala’s previous idea for a new indoor recreation center behind the commercial units at the Mineral Spring Avenue side of the property, saying the town could use some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to develop it and create a center for year-round physical activity that generates revenue.
Whatever happens, said Autiello, there will be a united front from the council and everyone will be in agreement on what goes here. The developer mentioned some potential housing, he said, “but I just don’t think that’s a good idea” and he considers it a non-starter in any proposal with the extra costs of educating children tied to it.
“The tax benefit is not as good,” he said. “I’m definitely not in support if that’s the revised plan.”
He said the only way he could possibly get behind residential use is if the plan is for some sort of “lavish” single-bedroom units that wouldn’t bring new schoolchildren.
“That’ll be really tough to sell me on,” he said.
Mayor Charles Lombardi, who has long said that a deal with Douglas Construction would net the town more than $2 million in a sale, has deferred all comment on the future of the project to the council, after councilors previously rejected a plan for two commercial buildings and the self-storage facility.
