SCITUATE — Rather than hire a private firm to look into potential infrastructure projects in town, the Scituate Town Council will stand in as an ad hoc committee and hold public workshops to prioritize federal stimulus funds spending.
Town Council President Abbie Groves first proposed hiring a professional engineer to research the town’s infrastructure needs in August, but then held off on going out for a request for proposals due to an Open Meetings Act issue.
At the time, Town Solicitor Wyatt Brochu said the council would need to specify which projects the town would like a firm to investigate.
Instead, Groves proposed at lat Thursday’s meeting that the council stand in place of a firm or committee, holding the meetings itself.
Groves said the change will save money in advertising for a committee and will still leave room for community participation. She said she hopes to create “an area, a meeting, where the council will be on the committee and we’ll have resident participation.”
Councilor Michael Marcello said he agreed with Groves, saying that as long as members of the public are given a chance to give their input, the council could stand in as the committee.
Marcello added that the town is “slated to get approximately $2.3 million over the next two years,” in COVID stimulus funds from the state. Groves said in August that the town already received a portion of the stimulus funding, and she wants to ensure it is used in the right places.
“It’s not an insignificant amount of money,” Marcello said.
Marcello said he’s heard some residents lobbying for a new fire station, while others are pushing for water services in Hope. The Scituate Housing Authority could also use the funding to fix the water situation at Rockland Oaks, he said. He said getting to hear everyone’s opinion is important before making a final decision.
“We should hold at least one or two public workshops and get the input from the public on where they’d like this money to be spent hopefully for the benefit to all the community,” Marcello said.
Marcello said he hopes residents will come out for a “really strong showing” to help decide where the money will be spent. The council should then prioritize the spending.
The council made no motion on the decision, and may now schedule public work sessions at its pleasure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.