NORTH SMITHFIELD – Resident Bryan Murray has asked Town Council members to intervene after what he says was an abuse of power by Councilor John Beauregard in reporting his online comments to his employer.
It does not appear, however, that the council will take any action.
The Breeze contacted the council members to respond this week.
Councilor O’Hara, a Beauregard ally who said she doesn’t visit Facebook, told The Breeze she thought the situation was “shameful,” saying Murray posted statements online based on inaccurate information.
O’Hara said Murray assumed during last week’s council meeting that she knew what he was speaking about when Murray leveled accusations at Beauregard, which she says she didn’t. She added that she thinks Beauregard has done everything he can to support residents of the town.
“I don’t want to see my town destroyed, it saddens me to the point of being sick,” said O’Hara.
Council President Kim Alves said she doesn’t want to comment further on the matter as the issue has already gotten more publicity than it should have. She said she did have discussions with Town Solicitor David Igliozzi about reviewing the matter. She added that she wishes people would be focused on doing good things for the town, and this seems to be more of a personal matter.
Both Councilors Doug Osier and Paulette Hamilton said that they could not comment about a matter between two citizens. Hamilton said she was also deeply saddened that this issue is dividing the town.
“I look forward to moving past this and redirecting the council’s full attention to making North Smithfield a good place to live, work and raise a family,” said Hamilton.
“My focus has been, and will continue to be, on town business such as keeping taxes affordable, promoting our schools, addressing our aging infrastructure, and being fiscally responsible, to name a few,” Osier said.
Last week, Murray told the Town Council that Beauregard had contacted his employer on March 10 in an attempt to inform his boss that Murray was making negative comments about the councilman online.
“I think you can all agree, well, almost all of you, that this was a severe overstep, an invasion of privacy, perversion, by him, infringing on my rights and liberties that are given to each and every single person,” said Murray.
Murray asked the council for help on the matter, and asked Beauregard for an apology to which he did not respond. Only Council President Kim Alves apologized to Murray for any harm that this had caused to his family. Councilor Claire O’Hara said she did not know anything about the situation at the time the matter was presented, but wanted to know more.
Beauregard later said he regretted not responding to Murray in the moment. He said he did call Murray’s commanding officer in the Air National Guard, and was well within his rights to do so to make the employer aware of his online activities.
Beauregard said he would have wanted to be made aware when he was with the Rhode Island State Police if troopers under his command were acting in the same way. He said posts by Murray online were solely intended to ruin his reputation through allegations that he was involved in criminal activity.
“Has even one of those people asked Bryan Murray to explain what he means when he makes those allegations? Aren’t they even a little curious about what he’s talking about? Tell me what criminal activity I am involved in and I will turn myself in,” said Beauregard.
Murray and his allies say Beauregard has also engaged in negative social media activity. In late December of 2022, after a heated online exchange regarding North Smithfield taking possession of two historic cemeteries, Murray questioned Beauregard’s concern about how residents feel about spending taxpayer money properly or improperly.
“Bryan Murray, You are proof that even people with an extremely low IQ can join the Air Guard,” Beauregard responded at the time.
Murray, who has admitted to some fault in the situation, also accused Beauregard of attacking him on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, as well as other negative interactions.
