NORTH PROVIDENCE – At its next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 1, the Town Council will vote on whether to pay the fee requested by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation for information related to the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge.
The Breeze reported late last month on Council President Dino Autiello’s plan to call a special meeting to approve $750 in spending from the council budget as a first step to get the information they’re seeking, but he said he was unable to get everyone together for a separate meeting and will now schedule the vote for the regular meeting.
One of the key pieces of information they’re seeking is who actually owns the bridge, says Autiello.
The council has been critical of RIDOT officials for their plan to close the bridge connecting Route 44 and Waterman Avenue, as well as RIDOT’s stance that they must pay for the information being sought.
According to a June 15 letter from an attorney for RIDOT, the information the council is seeking is very extensive and would need another 50 hours of labor to respond to. The council also has the option to clarify and narrow the scope of what it’s looking for in exchange for a lesser fee, says the attorney.
The Town Council, according to its initial request, is seeking:
• Any and all documents on traffic studies conducted by or at the direction of the department with regard to the bridge or the use thereof;
• Any and all documents on ownership of the bridge;
• Any and all documents on replacement costs or replacement cost projections in the possession of RIDOT;
• Any and all documents on inspections of the bridge, either by RIDOT or any representative or company retained by the agency;
• Any and all communications, including but not limited to all email transmissions, either sent by the department or received by the department related to the bridge, its condition, replacement, and/or demolition;
• Any and all documents on the basis for the demolition of the bridge;
• Any and all documents on the department’s efforts to acquire funds to replace the bridge, including applications RIDOT has made for either state or federal grants or state American Rescue Plan Act funds;
• Any and all documents on traffic studies related to Route 44 between the Smithfield town line and North Providence town line (in Johnston);
• And any and all documents supporting RIDOT Director Peter Alviti’s public statements on travel time to North Providence by way of Route 44 versus the travel time to North Providence by way of the bridge.
