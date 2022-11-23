WOONSOCKET – With two weeks until a new City Council will be sworn in and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt returns as mayor, Council President John Ward says he has been in communication with almost all of the new councilors who will join him on Dec. 6.
Ward said it’s unfortunate that the entire situation, where he and other councilors who voted to remove Baldelli-Hunt from office before the election, and other candidates were running on that issue, became an “us versus them thing.”
“In fact, if you’re a member of the City Council, then it’s always an ‘us’ thing, never an ‘I’ thing. It’s an ‘us’ thing,” said Ward, who was the lone person who voted to oust Baldelli-Hunt and also retain his seat.
On Election Day, Ward earned the last and seventh spot on the council behind Brian Thompson, and above Councilor Dan Gendron, who is currently serving as mayor in an interim capacity, with an overall vote of 3,181 votes or 7.9 percent of the total. Gendron and Councilors Roger Jalette and Jim Cournoyer all lost their seats.
“I don’t carry feelings of animosity towards anyone, I don’t carry agendas of anger,” said Ward. “I deal with issues as each arises, and I communicate what I think is important. And I’ve had some good conversations with a few of the council people already.”
Ward said that he will continue to work respectfully with the newly elected councilors just as he did with Cournoyer, Jalette, and Gendron when it came to drafting ordinances and working behind the scenes.
“It is a lot of behind the scenes work to get things to where they become useful and meaningful and in the best interests of what we believe is the city as a whole, and so this will be no different,” he said.
Newly elected Councilor Garrett Mancieri, who placed above Brian Thompson in the overall vote, agreed, saying he has a lot of respect for the years Ward has served.
“There’s only one team right now, and that’s team Woonsocket. And I think he shares that vision too,” said Mancieri, adding that the new council, including Ward, is looking to put the past behind them and move forward.
Asked if he and the rest of the new councilors and mayor are looking to reverse any new legislation that was put into place while Baldelli-Hunt was out of office, Mancieri said “the discussion has begun.”
Baldelli-Hunt agreed this week that this transition is a positive time for the people of Woonsocket. She told The Breeze she’s really looking forward to working with the new council, emphasizing that the voters spoke loud and clear on the decision that they made.
“This council is filled with their own ideas and intelligence, and everyone will be open minded to each other. That’s what I’ve always been looking for as the mayor of the city, to have respectable conversations at the table and personally that’s what i feel what will take place,” she said.
As of press deadline, she said Gendron had not gotten back to her regarding the listing of updates she’s requested on what’s been going on in Woonsocket City Hall since her departure, after she reached out to him shortly after her victory with her team on election day. She adds that going forward, she and the council will be using attorneys to go through legislation and ordinances that have been passed in the past several years. She said they want responsible attorneys to look at laws that have been passed to make a determination on if they violation laws or the city charter.
“We’ll be relying heavily on legal counsel. We really need to clean up not only for us, but for future leaders, and we need to clean up any missteps from the past whether they were accidental or intentional,” she said.
The inauguration will take place at the St. Ann Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 6. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and the ceremony will start promptly at 7 p.m.
(1) comment
I'm still waiting for my tax bill to go down.
I suspect i'll be very disappointed.
