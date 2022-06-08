NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Village Festival in Centredale should not be the be-all and end-all of activity in the area, says Town Councilor Ron Baccala, who is proposing a summer concert series leading up to the September festival to bring more attention to a neighborhood he says is on the rise.
Baccala said he and his wife were hanging out at Shane Piche’s Centredale Revival Co. restaurant and listening to singer Ron Giorgio perform as they dined outside when he was struck by the idea that this should be a bigger thing.
“We can’t just bring it back for one weekend a year,” he said of the Village Festival held each fall.
Baccala planned to present his proposal for a summer concert series on Smith Street during Tuesday evening’s Town Council meeting.
While the idea of adding more town-sponsored concerts would be to bring residents to the area to support businesses such as Centredale Revival, Piche’s Stella Sweets, Larry’s Lounge, the Smokestack Cigar Lounge, or The Hopscotch Room, he said, residents could also just bring their own chairs and food to enjoy an evening out in the open air.
Baccala said his wife always wants to eat outside whenever they go to a restaurant, and the two of them are loving spending more time doing it in their hometown. He said he’s probably spent more time eating and hanging out in North Providence in the past two years than in many years prior, and the continued restaurant rebirth in Centredale is a big part of it.
“There’s finally a place to go locally,” he said, noting how Centredale now stacks up against some of the other destinations he’s frequented in East Greenwich or the Warwick waterfront.
There are plenty of great North Providence restaurants he’s frequented over the years, said Baccala, but what’s happening in Centredale right now is similar to how it was at Mr. Nick’s back in the day, where people go to just hang out together.
The councilor said he suspects that with gas prices being so high this summer, many people will be wanting to spend more time close to home in North Providence, and a summer concert series would give them another great reason to.
“It helps promote everything in Centredale and the town,” he said.
Concerts at Notte Park are great, Baccala noted, but there are no businesses there and the only ones who truly benefit from such events might be the food truck operators who attend, many from outside the town.
If someone helicoptered into Centredale these days and the sign on Town Hall wasn’t there, said Baccala, they’d probably have no idea where they were. Bringing even more attention to the area would be a cause for great civic pride, he said, “and everything builds off that.”
