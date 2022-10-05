NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town Councilor Steven DiLorenzo says adding speed bumps near every local school would help keep students safe at a time when speeding and distracted driving continue to be commonplace.
As a father of former grade-school students himself, DiLorenzo said he knows that parents in a rush to drop their children off and get to work can be some of the biggest offenders when it comes to speeding in school zones.
He said he’s been thinking about this solution for quite some time, and has been getting more and more calls about installing the traffic control devices near schools.
“Personally, I think any street that leads to a school should have one,” he said.
And yes, for neighborhood schools with multiple surrounding streets, that means a speed bump on each of them, he said. Take, for instance, Ricci Middle School, where four streets lead to it and two, Dail Drive and Laurel Drive, already have speed bumps, said DiLorenzo. There should be another one on Columbus Avenue, he said, which is used as a cut-through, as well as on Intervale Avenue.
DiLorenzo said he’s been talking with Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. about best spots for the bumps, and the idea is to put them 50 to 100 feet before the school to get drivers to slow down before they reach it. Every school, from Ricci to Stephen Olney, where bumps should go on Park Street and Salem Drive, needs them, and the chief has been very supportive, he said.
“We need to slow traffic down for the children,” DiLorenzo said.
Signs would be added near the speed bumps to alert drivers to their presence.
The new series of speed bumps in the parking lot of the high school are a great example of how they can be used to correct a speeding problem on a cut-through, said DiLorenzo.
DiLorenzo was set to present his idea to the full council at a meeting Tuesday evening, Oct. 4, and the council was expected to send the proposal to the ordinance subcommittee. Police were also invited to the meeting to present their findings.
To those who don’t like the idea of a speed bump and the noise it causes when vehicles go over it in front of their home, especially at a faster rate of speed, DiLorenzo said he’s going to do some homework to find spots with residents who don’t mind them.
“I don’t mind doing the work for it,” he said.
It may be that the town wants to start with temporary speed bumps first to make sure everyone’s OK with it before installing a permanent one, he said.
