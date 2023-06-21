PAWTUCKET – In the two months after the Paul J. Wildenhain Memorial Animal Shelter reopened in early April, the shelter saw 12 total adoptions of animals, including five in April and seven in May.
Those were down from 16 adoptions in March, but similar to the five adoptions that took place in February. January saw 10 adoptions from the shelter inside Slater Park, according to data provided by Shelter Administrator Renee Massie to City Councilor Mark Wildenhain in response to a request from The Valley Breeze.
Numbers during the entirety of the 2022 calendar year, when the shelter remained closed, weren’t all that different, with the most adoptions for any month at 13 last August.
Here are the numbers for 2022 by month, according to information Massie provided to Wildenhain at The Breeze’s request.
January – 3
February – 3
March – 3
April – 6
May – 6
June – 10
July – 3
August – 13
September –10
October – 9
November – 11
December – 12
Wildenhain, who is the son of the late councilman the shelter is named after and is chairperson of the council’s animal control subcommittee, says he doesn’t have information on what the adoption numbers were like pre-pandemic, before the shelter closed to the public for the better part of three years.
He has said repeatedly that he hopes to get the shelter back to an adoption rate of 90 or 95 percent after frequent complaints over unanswered calls on adoptions over the years the shelter was closed.
“I hope the future steps I plan on taking will provide us all with a better understanding of the shelter,” he said this week.
Wildenhain is hosting a meeting of the subcommittee tonight, June 21, to cover the following agenda items:
• Review from animal shelter of the number of animals coming into the shelter and the number of animals being adopted/returned to owners from the shelter;
• Review from animal shelter of the number of volunteers at the shelter;
• Review from animal shelter on what efficiencies have been added to make a better experience when dealing with the shelter and staff;
• And request to receive quarterly reports from animal shelter.
Wildenhain says he hasn’t been happy to this point with the level of difficulty in getting information from the shelter staff, and he wants to rectify the situation.
Massie, for her part, said that people generally seem happy with being able to come in and look at the available animals again.
“We always have a lot of visitors and people have been happy with our reception staff,” she said.
Explaining the months with lower numbers of adoptions, such as three total, she said it just meant that they didn’t have many animals available for adoption at that time.
“We have a very high return to owner rate as well,” she said. “During those first three months of 2022, we returned 34 animals to their owners.”
