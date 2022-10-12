PAWTUCKET – The head of the city’s firefighters union is asking that City Councilor Alexis Schuette be removed from the council following her alleged assault of emergency personnel during a response to her home last month.
As Schuette answers the legal charges in that matter, City Council President David Moran has removed her from four council subcommittees, including the public works/cemetery subcommittee she serves as chairperson for.
Police Detective Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis confirmed that the incident took place on Sept. 20 and Schuette was charged with two felonies. The online court database states that they involved assaulting health care providers and emergency services medical personnel. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance on Sept. 28 on the condition that she undergo pretrial services to monitor for mental health.
At the Oct. 5 council meeting, Pawtucket Firefighters Union Local 1261 President Erik Cordeiro called for Schuette’s resignation.
As president of the local union, Cordeiro said he represents 150 firefighters. He said members are “sworn to protect the public,” and while the job has its challenges, “one of those challenges shouldn’t be that we get assaulted, especially by representatives of the city.”
Cordeiro added that “luckily the lieutenant did not sustain any long-term injuries. However, that does not negate the fact that he was assaulted.”
He said firefighters “do not have any other means to defend” themselves without weapons or other self-defense gear.
“We do not have any control over what the courts may or may not do in these cases, however I can’t let the actions of a sitting councilor go unanswered,” he said. “When I’m working as a representative of this city, I’m held to a higher standard, as I should be. Councilors should be held to that very same standard.”
He requested that Schuette resign from her position due to the alleged assault. No members of the council responded to Cordeiro’s comments because it wasn’t an official agenda item, and he spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, after which regular business then carried on with Schuette’s participation.
Moran said Pawtucket really doesn’t have mechanisms in its bylaws for the council to censure or remove one of its members, but said he felt removing Schuette from the subcommittees was best to avoid distractions through the remainder of Schuette’s term ending with the conclusion of the calendar year.
The council president said he gave Schuette a heads-up the Sunday evening before the Oct. 5 meeting on the new committee assignments he would be doling out, and that he wouldn’t be making a public announcement that she’d been removed.
He said that though he might make a different decision on staying on the council if he were in Schuette’s position, the choice is up to her, and she is free to continue coming to meetings.
Schuette was also on the animal control, recreation and snow removal committees before her removal.
Schuette, 36, responded this week that the situation is unfortunate, but she’s taking it day to day. She explained that the incident in question happened after a 911 call she made and was due to a “mixture of mental and physical health issues that I’m still sorting out with doctors.”
She said she trusts leadership to do what they think is best, and Moran called her in advance of the Oct. 5 meeting where he announced the new committee assignments. She said she gave him some feedback on what she was hoping to accomplish in the short-term future with the public works committee, and she believes the committees remain in good hands.
Schuette, a freshman council member, is not seeking re-election for the District 4 seat in this year’s elections. She will be replaced by primary winner Neicy Coderre.
Schuette announced in May that she wouldn’t be running again, saying she had a new job opportunity out of state and citing a variety of factors, including “tough medical news.” The previous week, she’d repeatedly yelled at the owners of a local bar over issues there, swearing and banging her fist.
During her final months on the council, she’s remained active on social media, frequently criticizing various elected officials and hinting at runs for various other seats, including mayor. Some posts have been taken by observers as borderline threats, including a tweet last month to former State Rep. Jon Brien, who is running for a General Assembly seat in Woonsocket, in which she asked if the water treatment plant in Woonsocket was fixed yet and saying that if it pollutes the two cities’ shared river (the Blackstone) one more time, “I’ll do more than cyberbully you.”
Schuette told The Breeze she wouldn’t characterize her online comments as threatening, saying she wouldn’t speak on the specific tweet in question. She said she knows what her character is, and people believe in her character, and she would never do anything to make anyone feel unsafe.
She also made disparaging comments last month about employees at Narragansett Beer for outfits used in a marketing campaign (tank tops) and for promoting “white gentrification.” She also criticized the company for not investing more in Pawtucket, even though they no longer have a presence here, telling a Narragansett employee that she was “seriously messing with the wrong one.”
Schuette said this week that she’s remained true to herself throughout her two-year term on the council, and she wouldn’t characterize her comments to people as threatening. She said she maintains a good relationship with business representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.