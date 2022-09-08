WOONSOCKET – Outgoing City Councilor Denise Sierra has followed through on her earlier warning that she might seek the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office, filing an official complaint for removal this week.

Sierra is alleging numerous violations of the city’s charter related to the mayor not following the mandates of the council.

