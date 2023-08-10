CUMBERLAND – Town Council President Michael Kinch’s proposed “RV ordinance,” seeking to prohibit residents from parking large vehicles on-street for lengthy periods of time, received a couple of tweaks by the ordinance subcommittee on Tuesday.
At Kinch’s suggestion due to wanting to do more research on the weight of pickup trucks that would be included, the board struck that section while maintaining the section making it unlawful to park RVs, motor homes or campers on any public street for more than two hours.
Kinch said they can always come back to make another change at a later date, but his primary focus was on addressing three separate constituent concerns about RVs and campers being parked on streets and causing a safety issue and eyesore.
The committee ultimately forwarded the proposal to the full council, first changing the time limit for an infraction to occur from two hours to six hours at Councilor Lisa Beaulieu’s suggestion.
Beaulieu joked that the whole proposal reminds her a bit of Cousin Eddie showing up in his RV in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” She said perhaps it would be better to just prohibit parking overnight, but Kinch said that wouldn’t address the issue.
“Are we fixing the problem by allowing them to park there all day?” he said.
Councilor Tim Magill agreed that many people might simply leave at the end of the day to sleep in a parking lot somewhere.
Councilors and Mayor Jeff Mutter questioned whether police could just declare an RV as a safety hazard and force it to be moved, but Kinch said that is likely impossible unless they are committing another infraction, saying police “would really need to justify what the obstruction is.”
Councilor Bob Shaw said his priority is always safety, but said he likes to know the motivation behind ordinances, whether it’s just one “neighbor vs. neighbor” thing or a wider problem where it would be warranted to subject the whole town to a new law. He said he’s never seen this being an issue in his 23 years in town.
Beaulieu said this proposal reminds her a bit of her previous idea for an ordinance limiting yard sales, which passed the council in January, saying that one also was intended to respond to complaints from one person. She said it ultimately didn’t solve the problem with the one person being complained about.
Just to “spitball” timeframes, said Beaulieu, she suggested six hours as a limit, saying it would cover everything from work shifts to family parties.
