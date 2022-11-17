SCITUATE – Country Liquor Store owners hope the convenience and liquor store will be open by next summer, says attorney Thomas Cronin, and a Class A liquor license will be granted once a certificate of occupancy is ordered.
Former Town Councilor Nick Izzi last Thursday received a conditional Class A liquor license for the Country Liquor Store, located at 10 Hope Furnace Road, on the condition that he deliver a certificate of occupancy on the building next summer after several years of extensions on the license.
Cronin, who represents Izzi, said the troubles that followed the store after it burned in a fire in 2016 are over, and plans are back on track to rebuild. He said the fire demolished the front portion of the store, but the rear remained in place.
Construction came to a halt in 2017 after an insurance settlement with Izzi and the foundation had been poured and trusses ordered.
“The most famous trusses in Scituate sitting in front of the foundation right now,” Cronin said.
At that time, Izzi began going through a contested divorce where the court seized his financial abilities. That was resolved in late summer of 2021, and since that time, Izzi has continued to pay for liquor license, taxes and fees to the town.
“As this council is well aware, in the interim we had the COVID pandemic and the cost. We all experienced many unfortunate circumstances during that time, but in direct relation to this, the cost of construction supplies greatly increased,” Cronin said.
Izzi is now working to proceed with construction, Cronin said, and is working on financial aspects. He said the liquor license is key to getting a loan from Greenwood Credit Union.
“We’re ready to move forward with the construction of the last piece of that liquor store entrance. We’re going to move forward on that immediately in the next months,” Cronin said.
The attorney said Izzi plans to show his seriousness to the council and maintain the good faith the council has shown to the business over the years. He pledged to give progress updates as construction moves along, but the council requested a certificate of occupancy for awarding of the license.
Town Council President Abbie Groves said the council has been down the same road before, giving Izzi numerous extensions and options. Councilor Theresa Yeaw added that the council also saw a permit more than two years ago, but nothing happened with construction. Both supported the license, but said they want to make sure the reconstruction happens.
“I live down the road and I miss it. At the same time, the council has been lenient and given numerous opportunities with this,” Yeaw said.
Councilors James Brady, Tim McCormick and David D’Agostino also supported reserving the liquor license for Izzi, saying that Izzi has reasonable explanations for the delays and the business is good for the town. Ultimately, Brady said, adding the condition ensures Izzi will do the necessary work to retain the liquor license.
“If he doesn’t follow through on it, he doesn’t get the license,” Brady said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.