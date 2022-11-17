SCITUATE – Country Liquor Store owners hope the convenience and liquor store will be open by next summer, says attorney Thomas Cronin, and a Class A liquor license will be granted once a certificate of occupancy is ordered.

Former Town Councilor Nick Izzi last Thursday received a conditional Class A liquor license for the Country Liquor Store, located at 10 Hope Furnace Road, on the condition that he deliver a certificate of occupancy on the building next summer after several years of extensions on the license.

