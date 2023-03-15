PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island Appliance, which to this point has been focused mostly on service, repairs and installation of home appliances, is opening a retail component at their 96 Harris St. location.
A grand opening is set for Saturday, April 1, from 2 to 5 p.m., including a food truck, live band, face painting, and yard games.
Frank Tonioli and Maria Montoya said they recently started selling new, out-of-the-box appliances online from their store, which will also accept walk-in customers.
Tonioli and Montoya said they’ve been so impressed with how welcoming and supportive Pawtucket residents and the business community have been, and they’re so happy to be operating here.
R.I. Appliance is about great customer service above all else, they said.
“I like fixing things and making people happy,” said Tonioli.
The Pawtucket residents officially started the company last June out of a box truck at 102 Harris St., and the space for the retail operation then became available next door at 96 Harris St.
Tonioli’s parents, David and Linda Tonioli, have owned D & L Appliance in East Bridgewater, Mass. for the past 30 years. Frank was looking to venture out on his own. He said he’s been in the business since childhood, learning everything he knows from working with his parents.
Montoya, from Colorado, has the expertise on the marketing side, and will be the person customers see when they come to buy appliances.
Tonioli said what he likes best about the appliance business is that it’s always changing and staying interesting.
They said having such experience in all aspects of appliance sales and service puts them in a unique position when it comes to serving the customer at every level.
