NORTH SMITHFIELD – In conjunction with Kodokai Dojo, North Smithfield Parks and Recreation is holding free self-defense classes.
Kodokai Dojo, which has been open at 175 Eddie Dowling Highway since 2000, is a martial arts school owned by Kim and Dennis Branchaud.
Branchaud said he was inspired to get into martial arts at a young age because he was bullied in high school. He was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and first learned of martial arts while he was stationed abroad. He was able to work his way up to an eighth-degree black belt in karate, and a fifth-degree belt in jujitsu.
The self-defense tactics that the husband and wife team teach are based on authentic martial arts of Okinawa, Japan, including okinawa-te and kenjutsu.
The first classes on March 13 and 20 are on recognizing threats, de-escalation techniques, effective ways to strike, escapes from common grabs, legal issues regarding self-defense, developing a defensive mindset and strategies with middle school to high school students. In the second set of classes they will address more complex situations such as defense against weapons, dealing with multiple attackers, and self-defense while on the ground. Those will be held March 27 and April 3 with adults and adults with children.
“We want them to be feeling good when they leave, feeling brave, not more concerned, brave,” said Branchaud. He and his wife said they have come across clients in the past who have wanted to protect themselves due to the foreseen circumstances of what anyone can encounter in their day-to-day lives.
“He’s very good at not making them fearful about it,” said his wife Kim.
The classes were first held in 2019 and discontinued due to COVID. They were advocated for in the budget by Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Kate Pasquariello, who said she herself is trained in kickboxing and this is one of her personal passions and she is excited for these classes to continue as individuals come from all over to experience them.
“I believe everybody should be able to defend themselves,” she said.
Branchaud said that it’s very empowering to know self-defense skills, and though he hopes no one has to carry out anything they teach, the confidence that comes with knowing can go a long way to improving someone’s life.
There are still spots open for classes that will take place March 27 and April 3 at 175 Eddie Dowling Highway. Classes run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To register, email dojomojo11@gmail.com.
