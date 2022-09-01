Ana and Anthony Lamaire, left, and Anastasia and Brian Kaufman, right, were married on the same day at Diamond Hill Vineyards in August of 2002. Here they are after meeting for the first time on Aug. 21.
CUMBERLAND – Cumberland resident Anastasia Kaufman said she and her husband Brian were at Diamond Hill Vineyards in Cumberland for ’80s Day on Aug. 21, waiting in line for wine, when someone mentioned that there was a couple in attendance who had been married there 20 years ago.
“That’s me,” Kaufman remembers saying to the person who was pouring her wine, remembering her own wedding on Aug. 24, 2002, but she was told it was actually someone else.
As it turns out, two couples who were married that same day and year were at Diamond Hill Vineyards on Aug. 21 – the Kaufmans, who visit the wine destination frequently, and Woonsocket couple Ana and Anthony Lamaire, who go much less often.
Once she was reminded that there had been a second wedding at the vineyard off Diamond Hill Road that day, Kaufman remembered being told at the time that they could only do a brunch event because someone was coming in for a second wedding that afternoon.
After their discovery on Aug. 21, the two couples quickly met up, swapping stories about their weddings and lives, then snapped a picture for quirky memory’s sake.
“I just thought it was bizarre,” Kaufman said.
And though they may not become fast friends after this, she said, maybe they’ll meet back up sometime at one of their shared favorite places.
She said Diamond Hill Vineyards is a wonderful place and hidden treasure for people to go back to, and many people have such fond memories of it.
Claire Berntson, the Diamond Hill Vineyards owner who turned the business over to her children back in 2010, watched as the two couples who shared a special day but knew nothing of each other united at the same location two decades later.
“I thought that was so cool,” she told The Breeze.
Diamond Hill Vineyards hasn’t done weddings in a long time due to how much work is involved, Berntson said, but she remembers how she used to do all the cooking for weddings and parties from scratch.
Berntson said Kaufman reminded her how Berntson had told them in the summer of 2002 that they needed to be finished by a certain time because another wedding was coming in right after them. Making the Aug. 21 meet-up even crazier, Berntson said, is that she always refused to double book weddings for the same day.
“I never did that, but I apparently didn’t want to say no,” she said, laughing, adding that Kaufman had to remind her of how she made an exception for them.
Berntson said the Lamaires and Kaufmans were so proud of their shared wedding date that they were sharing it with anyone who would listen on ’80s Day.
“They had a ball,” she said. “They’re such nice, nice, nice people.”
