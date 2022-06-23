WOONSOCKET – At Monday’s City Council meeting, Councilman James Cournoyer said that he felt that he needed to respond to comments made at the June 11 Woonsocket Pride event by Alex Kithes and other Rebuild Woonsocket affiliates.
The council hesitantly voted on June 6 to allow the Pride event after discussing concerns from the council and administration that “vulgar language” and criticism of city politicians might disrupt those visiting World War II Memorial Park that day.
On Monday, Cournoyer addressed those who may listen to or follow Kithes or anyone who may have been at Pride, telling them, “don’t believe what you hear.”
“Yes, people have a first amendment right to say all kinds of things, no matter how crazy they are, and I think everyone in this room would defend that right. But, by that same token, people have a right to go to our parks and enjoy themselves, have the right of quiet enjoyment and not expose their children and themselves to profanity and vulgarity,” Cournoyer said. He pointed out that there was no use of language in that discussion referencing “LGBTQIA+, gay, queer, any of that stuff.”
“From that, Mr. Kithes began his usual thing from his grandmother’s basement, God rest her soul, tweeting that, ‘The city of Woonsocket had one of the most anti-LGBTQ-phobic and anti-First Amendment discussions I’ve ever heard,’” Cournoyer said.
He claimed that at the event itself, similar criticisms were leveled against the city, and went on to say that Ken Barber, founder of the QueerPAC, and other organization leaders, “tell people that somehow, they’re being oppressed by people in this room and by people in Woonsocket, and there’s nothing further from the truth.”
“Mr. Kithes has a long history of being unencumbered by the truth. He likes to tell everyone that they’re a victim and he’s here to save them,” Cournoyer accused.
When The Breeze reached out to Kithes for his reaction to Cournoyer’s 8-minute response, he said his initial reaction was that he was surprised and taken aback that Cournoyer made reference to his grandmother, who died a few weeks ago.
“I know Jim always likes to get in a good dig about our multigenerational home. I don’t live in the basement. It was a new low even for him to make that little reference,” Kithes began.
“Jim uses his office in ways that are very illegitimate in that he riles up people who don’t believe in democracy. He believes that we don’t have the right to free speech, and he believes that our right to advocate and protest in legitimate ways is not allowed, so he uses his office in the same way that Trump did leading up to January 6 to advocate against us. It’s not only extremely inappropriate but extremely dangerous,” Kithes said.
Kithes also said that comments that Cournoyer made about Barber, an LGBTQ activist based out of East Providence, were concerning to him.
“(Cournoyer) is very good at not saying the things he’s implying, but Ken is a very prominent LGBTQ activist and Jim essentially saying, ‘What is he doing in our community?’ is betraying how Jim and others see the LGBTQ community and the way that he ‘others’ them.”
Kithes responded to Cournoyer’s accusation that Kithes tells everyone they’re a victim in two parts.
“The first part is that it’s unfortunate that politicians like Councilman Cournoyer, like most of the council majority and the mayor, on every level, are either unwilling to acknowledge or paid off enough that they will just ignore very legitimate systems of oppression in our society. So whether it’s something said in extreme ignorance or bad faith, the idea that there aren’t victims or massive problems that affect certain communities more is troubling and that’s something that I definitely did run up against a lot when I was on the City Council with mostly the same majority.”
The second part of Kithes’ response was that he believes it “shows they don’t fundamentally understand the community movement.”
“I see myself in most cases as just trying to be a megaphone for the things people in the community say they’re facing and needs to be done,” Kithes said.
(3) comments
The Council voted UNANIMOUSLY in support of Mr. Kithes and his organization using the park for their event. Yet he and the likes of Mr. Ken Barber would have people believe that the City “oppressed” them and silenced them. Their lies and false rhetoric speak volumes about their character.
As I noted in my discussion at the Council meeting, Mr. Kithes is completely unencumbered by the truth and facts. He always has been.
Mr. Kithes said: “Jim …believes that we don’t have the right to free speech”.
That is not true and is pure nonsense.
Here is exactly what I said:
“People have a first amendment right to say all kinds of things, no matter how crazy they are. I think everybody in this room would defend that right. But by the same token, people have a right to go to our parks and enjoy themselves, have the right of quiet enjoyment and not have to expose their children and themselves to profanity and vulgarity. Do they have a right to spew their profanity? Absolutely. But it’s about having common decency.”
On the day of the event, Mr. Kithes, with a megaphone in hand, led the small gathering in chants, telling them "bonus points for profanity".
To be clear and clarify: the Council voted unanimously in support of Mr. Kithes' original Pride event in 2020, which he turned into a political event to smear the City. The Council voted 6-1 in support of this year's event.
Mr. Kithes, just how are members of this group oppressed? They are able to go get jobs, work for a living, buy a home or rent an apartment, go to school, make friends, etc, etc. I agreed with the council - this group was able to hold their meeting in the city park, as long as they are not yelling out vulgarities. No one stopped you from conducting yourselves in an appropriate manner, but like others, I don't want to hear swearing at the top of your lungs just to get a point across.
