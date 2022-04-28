SMITHFIELD – Animal Control Warden Thomas Taylor said the coyote pup found on the side of Route 44 last week is doing well at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Association of Rhode Island.
The coyote, only five to seven days old, was found last week on the side of Route 44 near Maplecrest Drive and reported to Animal Control. Responding officers said the coyote was so young that its eyes had not opened yet. That didn’t stop it from protecting itself when Taylor moved it from the side of the road to safety.
“It was growling at me like crazy. It couldn’t even see me. I said, boy, we have a lively one with some attitude,” Taylor said.
He said he recognized the pup as a coyote immediately, though he said it resembles a dog puppy. Its small size made it appear to be a fisher cat, but after 28 years as a Smithfield ACO, he’s developed a trained eye to identify wildlife.
He and ACO Bob Salisbury speculated that the pup may have become lost from its den after a rainstorm last week, or may have been removed by its mother if it was ill. They rechecked the area for its mother and additional pups in the following days, but found none.
Salisbury brought the pup to the WRARI for care, where Taylor said they are trained to assist wild animals to be released back into the wild. Now that the pup is in good health, with eyes beginning to open, it will be brought to a rehabilitation center that specializes in raising coyotes.
“One primary rule in wildlife rehabilitation is to maintain and foster their wildness in our rearing practices. Wild babies are always raised by their own kind, never alone, to make certain they recognize and bond with members of their own species and not their human caregivers,” said the WRARI in a statement.
Taylor said it’s important for residents to not raise and care for wild animals. In a situation such as this, if the animal becomes familiar and friendly with humans, if released in the wild it could approach people and create a dangerous situation for all involved.
“That’s when they’re very likely to get shot by someone in their backyard,” he said.
Taylor added that wild animals such as coyotes carry infectious diseases, such as rabies and mange, and always have fleas.
Smithfield Animal Control strongly suggests that residents avoid any contact with wild animals, even babies, and contact Animal Control at 401-233-1055, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management at 401-222-3070, or the wildlife clinic if help with wild animals is needed.
Rabies vector species, such as foxes, skunks, woodchucks, raccoons, coyotes and bats should never be handled by hand and are required by the state to be euthanized for rabies testing. Staff are legally prohibited from rehabilitating if human exposure occurred, according to the WRARI.
