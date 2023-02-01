Skate park clearing out
Buy Now

Developer and landlord Wayne Rosenberg sits in the indoor Light House Skate Park and chats about the future of the Creative Commerce Center it is located in, at 881 Main St. in Pawtucket during a visit there last October.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – The Light House Skate Park at the Creative Commerce Center is on its way out and will likely be converted into residential units, says building owner and developer Wayne Rosenberg.

Meanwhile, the fast-growing Electromagnetic Pinball Museum and Restoration, a pinball arcade that’s grown by leaps and bounds in recent months within the CCC at 881 Main St., will expand with an additional new 1,300-square-foot space within the building.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.