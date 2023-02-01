Developer and landlord Wayne Rosenberg sits in the indoor Light House Skate Park and chats about the future of the Creative Commerce Center it is located in, at 881 Main St. in Pawtucket during a visit there last October.
PAWTUCKET – The Light House Skate Park at the Creative Commerce Center is on its way out and will likely be converted into residential units, says building owner and developer Wayne Rosenberg.
Meanwhile, the fast-growing Electromagnetic Pinball Museum and Restoration, a pinball arcade that’s grown by leaps and bounds in recent months within the CCC at 881 Main St., will expand with an additional new 1,300-square-foot space within the building.
The owners of the nonprofit pinball museum have long said they would love to eventually expand into the additional large skate park space, but at this point they’re content to simply continue their growth in the additional space.
Rosenberg said this week that the skate park is no longer what it was originally supposed to be, as a place where youth could come to play and learn through books all at once, and has really become more of an adult crowd most days.
The Light House Skate Park is looking to stay in the city, and may end up at the Hope Artiste Village up the road, said Rosenberg, who has slowly converted the former Vitrous Building into a mixed-use residential and small business community that he says is now self-sustaining financially.
Rosenberg says he’s still thinking hard about the future, after being offered big money to sell the building and have it be converted into a storage facility. He says he’s approached multiple mill owners in the city to check on their interest in buying it and maintaining it in its current form.
A GoFundMe fundraiser, “Help Light House Skate Park find a new home,” had raised more than $3,000 as of early this week. The fundraiser states that the skateboard park is a “beloved institution” where young skaters come and hone their skills, make friends, and escape the pressures of life.
“Unfortunately, the landlord of the building has decided to not renew our lease come May 1, 2023. We teach skateboarding lessons to children from the neighborhood, but we also serve families located all over New England,” it states. “We work heavily with the community to provide a multipurpose space for skateboarding, rollerblading, roller skating, art shows, flea markets, birthday parties and live music performances. These types of spaces are becoming very rare in communities these days so it is crucial that we successfully relocate.”
Emily Rose, of the Electromagnetic Pinball Museum, said they’re excited about the expansion into the new 1,300 square feet of space. She said it will allow them to get more machines up on their legs as exhibits, and the back third of it will be a workshop area where they can “really step up the mechanical aspect of our educational stuff” by showing groups how pinball machines are made.
The ownership group have the history and art pieces of the museum down, but they really didn’t have the space to spread out and fix or build machines, said Rose.
