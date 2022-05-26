NORTH SMITHFIELD – Physical education teacher Jeffrey Crins is North Smithfield’s Teacher of the Year, an honor given to him by fellow educators and administrators in the district.
Crins, who teaches PE at the Middle School, said that although the pandemic has been challenging, a silver lining has been the light shined on the importance of physical and mental well-being.
“That’s the stuff that we do every day,” Crins said. He lives in Cranston, has been teaching since 2001 and with North Smithfield since 2003. He has also been an adjunct professor at Rhode Island College since 2014, and has coached high school tennis, as well as boys and girls volleyball.
He met his wife, Alisha, when they were both teaching together at North Smithfield High School. She told The Breeze that Crins took her under his wing, and that she’s learned so much from him over the years. She now works at Ponaganset High School, and said that it’s great to be able to bounce ideas off of each other.
“He’s very humble,” she said. “I’m really proud, he deserves it.”
Crins told The Breeze that he was shocked and surprised to find out that he had won the award.
“Especially to be representing such an elite group of professionals, it’s an honor,” he said.
During COVID, physical education evolved to meet restriction standards. Classes were split in half and each participated on alternating days, while sports that required close-contact or touching the same surface were put on hold. Now, Crins said, they’re able to start reintroducing equipment and more games.
Crins calls himself a “110-percent kind of guy,” giving the example that he chose to stop coaching once his son, Andrew, was born. “I always try to put my best foot forward and model the expectations that I have for my students. I try to be a good role model… to have a positive mindset each day for everyone around me,” he said.
“I always tell kids, ‘Each teacher thinks their subject is the most important. But phys ed is one thing when they leave the building, you’re going to constantly be working on it, with each choice you make throughout your day,’” Crins pointed out.
North Smithfield Middle School’s principal, Christine Lopes, spoke to Crins’ ethics and effect at the School Committee meeting on May 17.
“Mr. Crins is an outstanding physical education teacher who always puts his students first and does whatever it takes to help them become successful. He is a consummate professional, and always meets students where they are with their fitness, health, and well-being. He continually challenges them to be the best version of themselves,” Lopes said.
“He isn’t afraid to be vulnerable, and shares relevant stories about himself and his family. This allows his students to connect with him, build trust, and establish strong relationships. His calm demeanor comforts students, families, and colleagues,” Lopes went on to say.
Ahead of the award presentation, The Breeze asked Crins what he has done differently this year. He mentioned that he’s put a little more of an emphasis on staff wellness, organizing more after-school workouts for teachers. He caters to all levels of activity and gives them workouts they can also do on their own.
“It’s important that to be a good teacher, you have to stop and take care of yourself first,” Crins said.
“If you’ve ever seen a bunch of teachers at the end of the day, trying to get them to work out is not an easy task,” Lopes joked to the School Committee before Crins was presented with the award.
