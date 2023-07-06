NORTH PROVIDENCE – After pushing town officials to move forward with replacing the fountain outside Town Hall at 2000 Smith St., developer Shane Piche says he’s less than pleased with the results, calling the ongoing replacement a “slap in the face” to taxpayers.
“This has got to be the fountain from Oz,” he said. “This can’t be real.”
Piche said the fountain would be small for his own yard, and there’s no way it cost anywhere near the $20,000-$30,000 price tag that’s been tied to it.
A much larger and more beautiful fountain at nearby Tumblesalts Cafe cost $2,500, said Piche, and this new one is dramatically smaller than the previous one at Town Hall.
He said he wants to know who did the research on the fountain, noting that it’s now two tiers instead of four. Even with installation and additional work, Piche said he can’t see the price for this exceeding $5,000, and the basin for the fountain was already in place.
Mayor Charles Lombardi declined this week to address specifics of Piche’s overall comments.
“No comment, but based on the original numbers and what we’re paying, I saved the taxpayers a lot of money,” he said.
That savings was $12,000, he said, “but I wasn’t comfortable paying even this amount of money for it.”
The Breeze reported last week on Piche’s concerns about continued lack of upkeep in Centredale, where he owns businesses and buildings, including the fact that he helped stop a plan to fill in the fountain and plant flowers.
The town accepted and opened bids on the purchase of the fountain in December, and Dallas-based Petite Architectural won the bid, at $8,000 for the unit currently being installed. Petite Architectural recommended Rumford-based Green Wave Landscape Design Services to do the installation work as a sole-source company, and the all-in price for installation and purchase originally came in at around $33,000, according to officials. The bill for installation came in at $13,000 after negotiations, so the total cost is now $21,000.
Work includes some new electrical and plumbing, a new pump, and cement work.
With proper flushing and maintenance, the new fountain is expected to last a long time, according to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.