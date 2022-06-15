PAWTUCKET – Tuesday’s meeting of the Rhode Island Commerce Corp. board was widely expected to determine one way or another whether the development of a new soccer stadium and surrounding development at Tidewater Landing in downtown Pawtucket will move forward.
City, state and team officials were signaling progress headed into the special meeting, with Gov. Dan McKee’s office indicating that there had been some forward motion in what he described as limiting “state taxpayer exposure” related to dealing with higher costs on the project brought on by inflation and supply chain issues.
A 2 p.m. meeting on June 14 was to update board members on the progress “on that progress and for the board to further consider investment in the project.”
“We will continue dialogue with the parties between now and then, aiming for strong taxpayer protections and a sound agreement,” said McKee spokesman Matt Sheaff in a statement last Friday.
Rampant rumors heading into Tuesday were that without a positive resolution on the financing, it could spell the end of the project. City and Fortuitous Development leaders remained confident that this will be a transformational project for the state and region and critical to the future vitality of the Blackstone Valley.
Brett Johnson, founder of Fortuitous, laid out the basics of the revised plan in a statement.
“We are pleased that the Commerce board will meet Tuesday to consider the updated terms presented by the city and Fortuitous,” he said. “Based on lengthy discussions between the state, city and Fortuitous, the proposal envisions a city and state share to address the public gap with $20 million financed by the state and $10 million financed by the city, which would be financed through the already approved Super TIF legislation passed in 2019.”
Fortuitous continues to pledge an additional $20.5 million in new private equity and will privately finance $31 million in debt for the stadium, said Johnson.
“This is above and beyond the previous commitment of $25 million in private equity,” he said.
In the new arrangement, Fortuitous has also agreed to:
• Pay additional property taxes to the city that would allow the public sector to recoup some of their investment;
• And enter into a profit-sharing arrangement with the city and state, a step Johnson noted is almost unprecedented in the U.S.
The city-Fortuitous proposal also includes provisions removing uncertainty in later phases of the project that would hinder the critical housing and retail phases of the project from proceeding.
“We look forward to continuing to act in good faith, discuss the proposal with the Commerce board on Tuesday, and ultimately receive a vote to continue the progress and make Tidewater Landing a reality for the residents of the city of Pawtucket and the state of Rhode Island.”
Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos, who is running on a ticket with McKee, released a statement saying that Pawtucket can’t afford to lose another stadium deal after seeing the Pawtucket Red Sox leave.
“Tidewater is an essential part of Pawtucket’s revitalization, and CommerceRI needs to step up and ensure this project is completed,” she said. “Developments in every part of the U.S. and the world are facing labor and supply chain challenges. This isn’t the case of a project out of control. Allowing another developer to walk away from Rhode Island sends a terrible signal to businesses that want to invest here.”
It also would set the state back in its ability to build new housing, new retail and new community spaces, she added.
“The stadium is the anchor of a major waterfront development that includes hundreds of housing units that we desperately need,” she said. “I spoke with (Mayor) Don Grebien this week and stand with him in support of Pawtucket’s bright future.”
Days prior to the statement from Fortuitous, Mayor Donald Grebien released a statement on the $350 million multi-purpose project
“We have provided a concrete proposal to address unprecedented construction cost escalations due to global supply chain issues and sharp inflation. We made the state aware of these cost escalations in March of this year, and have been working with Gov. McKee and the CommerceRI team, led by Secretary Stefan Pryor, to give us a commitment to make the Tidewater Landing project a reality,” he said. “After the loss of the PawSox, city and state leaders worked together to create a Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) district in 2019 to enable the city of Pawtucket to attract game-changing economic development opportunities. It was ultimately approved by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Raimondo. Tidewater Landing is just that, a game-changing project for our city.”
Faced with a project financing gap of more than $30 million created by pandemic-fueled construction cost increases and inflation, Fortuitous is investing an additional $25 million of private capital, said Grebien.
“We have repeatedly explained our strong support for utilizing the TIF, a tool already approved by CommerceRI, which splits the responsibility of the funding between the state and city with 80 percent on the state and 20 percent on the city,” he said. “There is more than enough capacity to handle inflationary costs this project is experiencing without placing any burden or risk on taxpayers outside of the district.”
The state, through CommerceRI, continues to invest in other communities with projects such as the Superman building in Providence, said Grebien.
“Pawtucket is the fourth-largest community in Rhode Island and a part of the Blackstone Valley, and deserves the same focus,” he said.
City Council President David Moran said the city has stepped up big to make the project a success for the state, from the mayor to the council to the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency to city taxpayers.
“Fortuitous is putting $25 million more into this great development,” he said. “It’s time for the state to step up and do its part to get this project moving. Let’s get shovels in the ground now.”
Members of the city’s General Assembly delegation also advocated for the project in a joint statement.
“The Tidewater Landing project is a transformational economic development opportunity for the city of Pawtucket and state of Rhode Island,” they said.
“We urge Gov. Dan McKee and the Commerce RI team led by Stefan Pryor to immediately approve the usage of the TIF, the tool we created for projects just like this. Pawtucket is a proud and diverse city with a rich and documented passion for soccer and our city, and with the U.S. hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a state-of-the-art new soccer stadium will certainly draw many more visitors to Rhode Island. Let’s get this done and move forward on the largest private investment project in Pawtucket’s history,” said members of the Pawtucket delegation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.